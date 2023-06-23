Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 8, Orders Hulu Crew To Capture His Arm-Wrestling Scenes With Travis

Reign Disick has once again captured the attention of fans as he took charge of Hulu's camera crew during a scene featuring Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Over the years, the young child's behavior has consistently astonished and intrigued many.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney, along with her husband Travis, their children, and a group of friends, attended the grand opening of Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, California, as per The US Sun. The event was filled with notable attendees, including Avril Lavigne. Upon their arrival, Kourtney, Travis, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, Atiana De la Hoya, Alabama Barker, and their friends were guided to their seats at a round table. Viewers witnessed the group as they gathered around, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their server to take their orders.

Image Source: Hulu | The Kardashians

To pass the time, Reign made a request to his mom, saying, "Mom, can we have an arm wrestle?" Kourtney obliged and engaged in an arm-wrestling match with her eight-year-old challenger. Later Kourtney resumed her conversation with Travis as Reign moved on to arm-wrestle with Atiana. In an unexpected turn, Reign called out to Travis and challenged him to a match. Before they began, Reign wanted to ensure that the moment was captured on camera, asking, “Wait, can someone camera us? Can one of them camera us? Are you videoing?” The duo then proceeded with their arm-wrestling, with the musician allowing his stepson to emerge victorious. This moment left viewers astonished, particularly due to Reign's breaking of the fourth wall and issuing demands to the camera crew.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

During the same episode of The Kardashians, which aired on June 22, Kourtney found herself in a confrontation with her son. The tense exchange took place during a lunch scene where Reign was engaged in an arm-wrestling match with Travis. During their lunchtime conversation, Kourtney addressed her preteen son with a concerning question, asking, "I heard you’ve been eating crayons and paper at school. Is that true?” In response, the preteen vehemently exclaimed, "I didn't eat crayons at school!" In a swift retort, Kourtney countered, "So what is your teacher talking about?" Dismissing the accusation, her youngest son casually waved his hand and asserted, "She's a liar." This exchange elicited laughter from Travis, who exclaimed, "Oh my God."

Reign's behavior has consistently captured the attention of fans, leaving them either amused, astonished, or a combination of both. Recently, Reign showcased his rebellious side by playfully flipping off the paparazzi, as per Metro News. On Sunday, June 18, the eight-year-old, accompanied by his father Scott Disick, was celebrating Father's Day at Nobu in Los Angeles when the mischievous moment took place. Reign held a phone in one hand while using the other to make the rude gesture, while his siblings Mason (13) and Penelope (10) stood with their backs turned nearby. This playful interaction took place just a few days after Reign's mother, Kourtney, publicly announced her pregnancy with her fourth child during a Blink-182 concert.

