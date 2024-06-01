Jimmy Kimmel Saw Exactly When Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Turned Into a ‘Insane Asylum'

Last month Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at a bizarre incident at Florida's Mar-a-Lago club, where Donald Trump has a residence, by drawing comparisons to an 'insane asylum.' This was after Boxer Ryan Garcia was seen on a video participating in an odd ritual that endorsed the former president. After shadowboxing for Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Garcia supported him in an odd ceremony that went viral.

Kimmel jokingly added, "Remember Smokin’ Joe Frazier? That’s Smokin’ Everything Frazier. I mean if you told me that was video from an insane asylum I wouldn’t bat an eye." Garcia, a controversial and rising boxer, went to Mar-a-Lago to endorse Trump for president in November and show off his boxing talents to Trump.

Garcia, who is 25 years old, uploaded several videos of their encounter. After that, he started shadowboxing in the middle of the corridor as Trump and other coworkers cheered and applauded. The video is funny and, at times, embarrassing.

Trump is cool pic.twitter.com/e0fOmfWZxd — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 27, 2024

In the video Garcia abruptly yells out "Donald Trump 2024!," captioning the clip, 'Trump is my friend!' One thing that Garcia and Trump have in common is that they were both considered underdogs before they achieved significant triumphs.

Last month, Garcia overcame the unbeaten Devin Haney despite being a huge underdog, whereas Trump went from being a joke contender to really winning the 2020 presidency. Anyone who follows the guys on social media also knows that they aren't shy about sharing their opinions and that they often attack anyone who criticizes them.

Many people had mixed reactions related to the viral social media video. One user wrote, "Sorry, champ, not a good look. There's no need for that kind of exposure. Your talent and humanity are there for all to see." Another user commented, "Those little noises you make with your mouth when you punch are whack." One more user called the whole video 'embarrassing' and wrote, "This is by far the most embarrassing thing I have seen."

Some others also pointed out Barron Trump's height in the video. One user added, "Baron Trump is super tall!! He already stands with authority and without even speaking!" Another chimed in, "Barron looks like a king and is impressed “Let’s see what ya got fast hands!” Trump 2024!"

Fuck Biden and everyone who supports him.



Trump 2024 is our only hope to save ourselves and save America. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) April 27, 2024

During the episode, Kimmel moved on to Trump's possible vice presidential candidates, focusing on South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and the disturbing extracts from her memoirs about her choice to put her family dog down. Many, like Kimmel, were shocked by Noem's behavior and questioned the wisdom of a politician running for president.

By the end of the show, Kimmel poked fun at Trump's questionable history with women, contrasting it with his assertion that he really respects them. Even though many supporters supposedly think Trump respects women, Kimmel couldn't resist adding some fun to the serious situation. "Yeah, Mr grab him by the [expletive] has total respect for women," he said with a hint of sarcasm.