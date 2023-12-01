Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Links Donald Trump’s Post-January 6 Grief to Eric Trump’s Birthday

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, recently took a humorous jab at former President Donald Trump, dissecting the reported reasons behind Trump's post-January 6, 2021, demeanor. Kimmel specifically targeted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's explanation for visiting Trump when the ex-president faced isolation within the GOP.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool

According to Liz Cheney's upcoming book, Oath and Honor, McCarthy claimed he visited Trump because the former president was "depressed" and "not eating". To which Ms. Cheney retorted, "What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump's not eating?" and McCarthy responded, "Yeah, he's really depressed." Expressing concern, Mr. McCarthy reportedly stated, "They're really worried," referring to Mr. Trump's aides. "Trump's not eating, so they asked me to come see him," as per The Independent.

Jimmy Kimmel on Trump not eating on Jan 6 : “Maybe he was depressed because it is also Eric Trump’s birthday”



HOLY SHIT IT’S TRUE LMAO 💀💀😂 pic.twitter.com/dd3PkbgvvY — Lynx 💛 (@LustrousLynx) November 30, 2023

Kimmel found this revelation particularly intriguing, calling it "the most shocking" aspect of the story. Injecting his brand of humor, Kimmel proposed an alternative theory, stating, "I have another theory about why Trump was so depressed about January 6. January 6 is also the day Eric was born."

Referencing the claim that Trump experienced post-insurrection depression to the point of not eating, Kimmel showcased his skepticism. He joked about Trump going through his version of the stages of grief saying, “First there was denial, then anger, depression, anger, denial, anger, denial, denial, denial, anger, anger, anger, denial and finally insurrection.” Kimmel playfully questioned the validity of McCarthy's statement, expressing disbelief by stating, "Well, now, that I don’t believe. Anything other than he’s not eating," as per The Wrap.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

This isn't the first time Kimmel has playfully poked fun at the Trump family dynamics. In previous episodes of the show, he remarked on Eric Trump's efforts to please his father, highlighting instances where the former president was absent from significant events in his sons' lives, such as their courtroom testimony in a civil fraud trial. “Donald Trump not showing up to watch his kids testify in a fraud trial is the Trump family version of not showing up for their school play,” remarked Kimmel. The former president, was conspicuously absent on Wednesday at the New York courthouse, as per The Guardian.

Kevin McCarthy went to Mar A Lago because Donald Trump was depressed and not eating.



McCarthy did anything he could to please Trump.



It’s abhorrent, and Californians won’t forget it. Join me and let’s defeat McCarthy: https://t.co/Nx3cJMJuaa pic.twitter.com/khGjHXPEXb — John Burrows (@JohnBurrowsCA) November 29, 2023

Incorporating details from Cheney's book, Kimmel addressed the broader context of the January 6 events. He referenced Cheney's account of Republicans signing electoral vote objection sheets in the GOP cloakroom, even though they knew it was a sham to appease Trump. Kimmel humorously drew parallels between "Orange Jesus" and "Regular Jesus," suggesting that while the latter healed the sick, the former instructed people to drink bleach, drawing a comedic connection between the two figures.

Trump was so depressed after the insurrection that he wasn’t EATING!?!? pic.twitter.com/oCfm8iXBcf — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 30, 2023

Throughout his monologue, Kimmel maintained a lighthearted and skeptical tone, weaving humor into the serious context of post-January 6 revelations. His comedic analysis provided a unique perspective on the reported reasons behind Trump's demeanor, adding a touch of fun to the political narrative.

