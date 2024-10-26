Jimmy Kimmel Almost Threw Up After Hearing Trump's Bizarre Shower Habit: "Want It to Be Lathered..."

Former president Donald Trump has bizarrely ranted about how long it takes to shower and style his hair plenty of times. During the June Turning Point Action Conference in Detroit, Michigan, he talked endlessly about water pressure and showering habits. “I take a shower, I want that beautiful head of hair to be nice and wet,” Trump said. “Lather. I want it to be lathered beautifully, and I get the best stuff you can buy, and I dump it all over, and then I turn on the water and the damn water drips out, I can’t get this stuff out of my hair, it’s a horrible thing,” Trump described. According to Huff Post, late-night host, and comedian Jimmy Kimmel expressed his horror over the Republican leader's gross confession and called it 'horrible'.

“Just listening to you describe it, I almost threw up,” he said during Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue. “I hope he has good water pressure in the showers at Rikers Island,” He added, referring to the GOP nominee's 34-count New York felony conviction. This is not the first time Trump has entertained voters with his showering details, in August 2023 he told the audience that contemporary water pressures simply weren't doing the job during his keynote address at a GOP dinner in South Carolina.

Trump: When you go into these new homes with showers, the water drips down slowly. You have suds.. beautiful nice wonderful suds. A lot of money. Proctor and Gamble. All that crap that they sell. It takes you 10 minutes to wash your hair pic.twitter.com/2ex0FZsDxr — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2023

“You know I have this gorgeous head of hair – when I take a shower, I want water to pour down on me. When you go into these new homes with showers, the water drips down slowly, slowly,” Trump told the attendees. He continued talking about beauty products that probably cost two cents and are instead sold for ten dollars. "It takes you 10 minutes to wash your hair. You know what you do? You just stay in the shower about 10 times longer than you would have, it’s the same, and you probably use more water. I broke all that up,” he added.

Donald Trump at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth, NH on April 27, 2011. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rick Friedman)

As per The Independent, Trump has constantly expressed dissatisfaction over water conservation measures interfering with his restroom routines. He admitted in 2019 that Americans have to flush their toilets "ten times, fifteen times, as opposed to once," citing water regulations as the reason for his seemingly needful twelve flushes each use. The Department of Energy was instructed to relax water conservation regulations for showerheads, which was one of the initiatives Trump accomplished while in office that was consistent with his early campaign pledges.

Trump, really on one today, complains that he's unable to wash his "damn hair" in California. pic.twitter.com/HcNRYx7hI1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2023

The rules may have been altered, but the manufacturing process remained mostly unchanged. During his presidency, almost all showerheads that were sold commercially followed the earlier guidelines. “You turn on the faucet and you don’t get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out. Just dripping out, very quietly dripping out,” Trump said at the time. “People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.”