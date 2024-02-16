Jennifer Lopez Denied This Valentine's Day Claim on 'The View' with Alyssa Farah Griffin: "We Did Not!"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have one of the sweetest romance stories in Hollywood! Recently, Lopez appeared on a new segment of The View to promote her upcoming musical movie, This is Me…Now: A Love Story. Lopez was joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin for their conversation on the show. During their delightful conversation, Griffin brought up Lopez’s alleged matching tattoos with her husband - something many wondered about! Well, it looks like Lopez has put rumors of getting a similar tattoo as Affleck to rest.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

As noted by The Decider, Griffin urged Lopez to spill the beans on her plans for the day of love with her beloved husband. She asked Lopez excitedly, “I understand Valentine’s Day is one of your favorite holidays, and last year you and Ben got matching tattoos, which is adorable!” Before Griffin could continue, Lopez jumped on the opportunity to clear the air and chimed, “No, we did not get matching [tattoos]!”

The Marry Me actress clarified that she and Affleck were inked separately, and the fact that they indeed hold a striking resemblance was perhaps a mere coincidence. However, Lopez said, “I got one not for - did I get it for Valentine’s Day? I don’t remember now. So much stuff happens, I forget what happens!”

Image Source: ABC

After listening to Lopez’s claims, Griffin reframed her question about getting “compatible tattoos” instead, followed by her plans for the romantic day. Before Lopez could answer, Haines teased, “Did you get a piercing?” Her eyes wide with surprise, Lopez denied the claim saying, “No! It was such a big deal for me to even get a tattoo.” The On The Floor singer’s response earned a playful laughter across the panel. Nonetheless, Lopez did reveal what she and Affleck were up to that day. As expected, it hinted at a little spice between them!

Lopez revealed, “We had the premiere the night before, and then we kind of went away by ourselves.” This insinuates that despite their hectic schedule, they still managed to spend some much-needed quality time with each other. What an adorable move for them! That’s precisely what Lopez gushed about when she said, “I had to leave to come to New York in the morning to come here. But, we got to spend some quality time together, which was nice.” Before concluding her thoughts, Lopez did discuss her upcoming project and what it’s about.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

She said, “I just felt like people think, ‘Oh, this is a fairytale, this is the story of me and Ben.’ But, it’s not…” After a brief pause, Lopez continued adding, “It’s something very different than that. It’s about the journey - like how did I get from here to there.” Lastly, Lopez claimed that her life with and without Affleck “wasn’t easy” and labeled it as “very difficult” on some occasions. Nevertheless, since marrying in 2022, the couple remain happy together and share a beautiful home with their blended family.