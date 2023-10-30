Take a Look at the Theories Fans have Come up With Concerning Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's "Relationship" :

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged romance seems to be growing day by day with fans loving every bit of new info about them. The rumored couple have been keeping each other company quite often over the last few weeks as sources report. From Swift making an appearance to Kelce’s games to them “hanging out” after; the fans are here for it. The two were recently even spotted in a heartwarming PDA moment further fueling rumors surrounding their romantic involvement with each other. However, as per The Sun, some fans are claiming to believe that perhaps their “relationship” has more to it than meets the eye. Take a look at some particularly interesting conspiracy theories that fans claim to believe about the aforementioned rumored couple’s alleged romance:

1. The Issue with Taylor Swift's Private Jet:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Faith Moran

Swift owns one of the most beautiful and expensive private aircraft: The Dassault Falcon 900 which is priced at a towering price of $40 Million as per Simple Flying. The jet has a passenger holding capacity of about 12 people and is a luxe flying machine. It boasts high-end bathroom fixtures, a lavish private bedroom, and a well-applianced kitchen with the latest amenities installed. But, What does a jet have to do with her alleged relationship? Swift has been using this very plane to make it to all of Kelce’s games. The issue with this was that just last year, Swift’s jet was credited with being responsible for emitting 8,293 metric tons of CO2 as per Billboard. The reason it was controversial as per fans, is the fact that Swift was making use of the jet despite the aforementioned report. Fans on X, formerly. Twitter argued the same.

2. Taylor Swift Supporting her Home Team for Travis Kelce?:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

The Back To December singer is known to have been a Philadelphia Eagles fan as sources reveal. Since Swift is from Philadelphia it may perhaps be natural for a fan to supposedly support her home team. However, fans appear to be perplexed about how she’s become a supporter of her rumored beau’s team instead; The Kansas City Chiefs. Fun fact to note, Travis’ brother Jason actually plays professionally for The Eagles as an ‘Offensive Lineback’. Around September when rumors of their budding “romance” were in the air, a fan on TikTok proposed quite an interesting yet detailed theory concerning Swift’s indirect involvement with the Eagles. In the video, a user of the platform claimed that the Call It What You Want singer was dating Kelce to interfere with his performance so that the Eagles could secure a victory instead. “I think Taylor Swift is purposefully sabotaging the Kansas City Chiefs to allow the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl,” claimed the person in the video.

3. Taylor Swift Wants to 'Transcend' Kim Kardashian:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Swift is beloved by all in the music industry from fellow singers, producers, and even directors given her humble persona. It's perhaps part of the reason why fans globally admire and love her for her authentic self. However, occasionally, Swift has been involved in certain altercations with people within the industry, The nearly decade-long feud with The Kardashians reality star Kim Kardashian is one feud that is still closely followed. On the 24th of September, Kardashian via a clip announced that was able to book renowned singer - Usher as the headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show. But, Swifties [Taylor Swift’s fandom] took careful notice of one detail: Swift was also at the stadium and allegedly the center of attention while the announcement was going on. Critics believe that perhaps this was her way of throwing subtle shade at Kardashian and ‘stealing’ the spotlight from her.

4. They Both Share a Birth Year:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

One more popular controversy that fans believe is perhaps a core reason why Swift is allegedly dating Travis is because of something rare yet not impossible. They were both born in the same year as the other: 1989. There is a plethora of context behind the number apart from the fact that it’s her birth year. The Wildest Dreams singer recently re-released the evergreen and viral album - 1989 (Taylor’s Version). When she promoted the release of her album on her Instagram Posts, she wrote, “My name is Taylor and I was born in 1989” In addition to this, fans claim that Swift has a thing for ‘lucky numbers’. For instance, she believes that the number ‘13’ is quite lucky and has even gotten it inked on her hand. Could it be that perhaps Swift considers Travis’ jersey number and her number forming 100 together lucky? For now, there isn’t much clarity on that, and neither Swift nor her representatives have commented on that.

5. Is the NFL 'Using' Taylor Swift?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

The National Football League better known as the ‘NFL’ is the ultimate platform every American Footballer dreams of playing with. The very same platform is responsible for propelling and possibly forever altering the lives of athletes who play for them. Ever since Swift began making appearances at her rumored boyfriend’s games, the NFL has actively been in the spotlight. Fans of Swift believe that perhaps they’re using Swift and Kelce’s predicament as a means to gain attention and money. One person on X, formerly, Twitter said, “Damn straight the NFL is using their very real relationship as a cash grab. Taylor is just trying to exist and enjoy her life while the NFL uses that to make money.” As of recently, representatives haven’t yet released an official comment on the matter neither confirming nor denying or even addressing these allegations.

