Jennifer Aniston's Hollywood career has been nothing short of remarkable. She first gained fame when she was cast in the iconic television series Friends in her mid-20s, a role that would propel her and her co-stars to earning $1 million per episode. This immense success on the small screen paved the way for a thriving movie career. Aniston's transition from television to film was seamless, and she became a sought-after actress in the industry. Her filmography includes a wide range of projects, from comedies like Bruce Almighty, Marley and Me, Horrible Bosses, and its sequel, to the We're the Millers and Murder Mystery comedies alongside Adam Sandler.

1. Her Connection With Her Mother Was Tumultuous

Jennifer Aniston's journey in showbiz was shaped by her family's connection to the entertainment industry. Her father, the late John Aniston, enjoyed a distinguished career spanning five decades, best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives. Her mother, Nancy Dow, who passed away in 2016, was a model and television actor. Despite her showbiz lineage, Aniston revealed that she often felt the weight of her mother's expectations. She acknowledged in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that her mother was highly critical of her, especially regarding her appearance. Aniston expressed that her mother's background in modeling and her emphasis on outward appearances created a challenging dynamic. She felt that she didn't meet the standards of beauty and glamour that her mother had set.

2. Before Obtaining Her First Acting Gig, She Worked at a Number of Horrible Jobs

Despite growing up as the daughter of two actors, Jennifer Aniston's childhood was far from the glamorous image that might be associated with Hollywood. Aniston has been open about her modest upbringing, shedding light on her early life experiences and the various jobs she held before achieving stardom. In an interview with Parade, Aniston revealed that her family had little to no financial wealth during her upbringing. She shared that as a child, she earned her allowance by cleaning toilets, showcasing her strong work ethic from a young age. Aniston humorously added that she was quite proficient at this task.

3. Her Actor Father Pleaded With Her to Not Pursue Acting





Greek-born American actor John Aniston was keen that his daughter Jennifer should become a doctor or a lawyer instead of setting her goals on acting. But despite his reservations, Aniston remained resolute in her desire to become an actress. She viewed her decision to pursue acting as an act of rebellion, determined to prove her father wrong. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston reflected on her journey while emphasizing the importance of doing what makes one happy and not allowing others to confine or limit their aspirations. Her story inspires others to pursue their passions and prioritize their own happiness, regardless of the challenges or doubts they may encounter along the way.

4. In High School, She Went Through a Goth Phase

Jennifer Aniston has been candid about the challenging relationship she had with her mother during her formative years. This strained mother-daughter dynamic led to a period of teenage rebellion for Aniston, during which she adopted a strikingly different look in defiance of her mother's expectations. Aniston shared with InStyle, as reported by Page Six, that as a teenager, she considered herself to be somewhat "dumpy." Her mother, who had a background in modeling and had specific ideals about appearance, likely had contrasting expectations for her daughter's presentation. Almost as a response to these pressures, Aniston went on to embrace a gothic style and look. This goth phase represented a departure from the image her mother may have envisioned for her. It was again, a form of self-expression and rebellion, as Jen sought to define herself on her own terms.

5. She Appeared in Four Unsuccessful Acting Stints Before Finding Success With 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston's journey in the entertainment industry was marked by a series of early television roles, each offering valuable experience but often accompanied by setbacks. Per The Hollywood Reporter her initial foray into television included a role as a series regular in Molloy, a 1990 sitcom featuring Mayim Bialik of Blossom fame. Unfortunately, the show faced a premature end, getting canceled after just six episodes. Post that, she acted in an average teen movie Camp Cucamonga. Aniston's career then led her to the series Ferris Bueller, a television adaptation of the popular Matthew Broderick movie. However, the show faced a similar fate and was canceled after 13 episodes. In 1992, she became part of The Edge, a sketchy comedy series that aired on the Fox network. Despite the show's potential, it only lasted a single season.

6. She Declined the Opportunity to Join SNL

Jennifer Aniston faced a significant career decision just before the launch of the iconic television show Friends. During a joint 2011 interview with Adam Sandler on Oprah Winfrey's show, Aniston revealed an intriguing moment from her past involving the opportunity to join another legendary show, Saturday Night Live. Sandler, who had been part of the SNL cast, recalled seeing Aniston entering a meeting with executive producer Lorne Michaels. Excited about the prospect of her joining the show, Sandler was taken aback when he learned that she had turned down Michaels' offer. He couldn't fathom why she would choose to do Friends instead, as he wasn't familiar with the show at the time. Aniston later confirmed that Sandler's recollection was accurate, it was Friends over SNL. The decision, while surprising to most, it proved to be a pivotal moment in her career. Aniston's role in the phenomenal show catapulted her to stardom and established her as one of the most beloved actresses in television history.

7. She Spent All of Her First ‘Friends’ Salary on an Expensive Mistake

Jennifer Aniston's journey to stardom reached a significant milestone when she received her first paycheck from the iconic television show Friends. With newfound financial freedom, she decided to indulge in a special treat—a luxurious Mercedes. Recalling this memorable moment in an interview with PopSugar, Aniston shared that she had spotted the Mercedes with a for-sale sign on it for nearly two years. Each time she passed by the car parked on a Los Angeles street, she would think, "I can't wait. Someday." Finally, with her Friends earnings, she was able to fulfill that dream by purchasing the Mercedes for the asking price of $13,000. However, the excitement of owning a luxury vehicle was short-lived. Aniston humorously revealed that after driving the car initially, it encountered mechanical issues and never ran smoothly again, dubbing it a "lemon."

8. The Only Person Who Didn’t Adore Her Wildly Popular 'Friends Haircut' Was Her

In an interview with Glamour, Aniston candidly admitted that she was not a fan of "The Rachel" hairstyle and found it somewhat cringe-worthy. The hairstyle, which became synonymous with her character on the show, was actually created by her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, who continued to work with Aniston throughout her career, and as a matter of fact, is her hairstylist even today! Aniston's sentiments about "The Rachel" hairstyle were even more straightforward in an interview with Allure, where she described it as the ugliest haircut she had ever seen. Despite its popularity and influence on hair trends of the time, Aniston's personal preference leaned toward different styles.

9. She Has Made Several Music Videos Appearances

Jennifer Aniston's talents extend beyond film and television, as she has made memorable appearances in three music videos over the years. One of these appearances is particularly iconic for fans of the television show Friends. In 1995, Aniston and her Friends co-stars joined forces for The Rembrandts' music video for I'll Be There For You. This song became famous as the theme song for the beloved sitcom, and the video features Aniston alongside fellow cast members David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc. In the video, the actors engage in playful antics with the band members, with Aniston even taking on the role of a bass player while Kudrow plays the guitar and Cox, the drums.

10. She Had a Secret Instagram Profile Before Launching Her Official One

Through her Instagram account, she shares a wide range of content, including glimpses into her workouts, interactions with her pets, and even her favorite smoothie recipe. One of the notable milestones in Aniston's social media journey was setting a Guinness World Record. Her Instagram account achieved the incredible feat of reaching 1 million followers in the shortest amount of time, accomplishing this milestone in just five hours and 16 minutes. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Aniston was asked about her decision to join social media after avoiding it for so long. She humorously acknowledged that many people had encouraged her to do so and playfully stated, "What you resist persists, so what the hey." Her decision to embrace social media has allowed fans to connect with her on a more personal level and enjoy insights into her daily life and interests.

