Here's Why Selena Gomez Got The 'Bleeding Rose' Tattoo On Her Back And Who She Matched It With

Selena Gomez has almost 17 life-inspired tattoos decorating her body and each one of the inked images carries a sentimental story, per Insider. In her recent virtual appearance on the Live with Kelly and Ryan show, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared the reason why she got a bleeding rose tattoo with Roman numerals inked on her back.

"It means a couple of different things," the Who Says hitmaker said while describing her ink. Gomez said it holds a special significance to one of her "best friends" Cara Delevingne. "She calls me Rosebud so it's a nickname. And I've always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it."

The supermodel and the Calm Down songstress have remained best friends ever since they met on Taylor Swift's music video Bad Blood in 2014. Both got the same tattoo inked to commemorate and celebrate their friendship. Famed celebrity tattoo artist, Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy first shared the news in December 2021 on his Instagram account with the caption, "Watercolor on @selenagomez, Thank you for always being wonderful!"

As per People, Gomez told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the hosts of the show, that she has "multiple" symbolic tattoos with "people who've left a significant mark on my life." The Wolves songstress also added that she shares some with her mother and other "best friends."

The Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets star debuted the matching mysterious tattoo on tattoo artist, Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy's Instagram page. "Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara. FYI I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever," McCurdy had captioned the short video of Delevingne flaunting the tattoo while showing skin. The BFFs shared the screen in the Hulu mystery series Only Murders in the Building recently.

As per US Magazine, Gomez had gushed about working with her best friend on the series, “We just did our first day together yesterday. It’s so fun,” she told in December 2021. “We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.” In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, the series co-creator John Hoffman, had discussed their chemistry, “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable. It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.”

In an exclusive with Vogue Singapore last year, Delevingne shared what goes on off the camera, “I guess it was just fun and we enjoyed it and we had a really nice time doing it and it was easy.”

She confessed to sharing the 'best of days' with Gomez on the sets, "It was kind of the same ritual every day. Me and Selena would be doing our makeup together, so we’d just be chatting and gossiping, laughing and playing music. There wasn’t much of a ritual,” she noted. “Even if it’s a really intense day, doing comedy and acting with one of my best friends — you can’t really go wrong? And also I don’t really feel like the character was that much of a stretch for me, which is cool. I really enjoyed it, it was really fun. I just had the best days ever.”

