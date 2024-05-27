Jenna Ellis Comments on Donald Trump After a Disastrous Fiasco in Libertarian Convention

Jenna Ellis, previously a lawyer for Donald Trump, took to social media on Saturday, May 25 to express her satisfaction following Trump's poorly received speech at the Libertarian National Convention. Trump made history as the first former president to address the Libertarian convention in its 50-year existence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

"This is what happens when he talks to regular voters who want accountability for government lockdowns and the covid vax [vaccine], not MAGA [Make America Great Again] groupies who travel to the Bronx for rallies," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Ellis, who accepted a plea deal and may testify against Trump following charges against her, Trump, and 17 others for attempting to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in Georgia, mocked Trump on social media over his poorly-received speech. Ellis continued to write, "Some Trump advisor is totally getting fired tomorrow. And then rehired probably by June." Trump held a rally in the Bronx, sparking speculation that not all attendees were New York City borough residents. Addressing a crowd of about 1,000 attendees in Washington, D.C., he urged them to select him as their nominee during their decision on Sunday, May 26.

This is what happens when he talks to regular voters who want accountability for government lockdowns and the covid vax, not MAGA groupies who travel to the Bronx for rallies. 🙃 https://t.co/3XF8p63vEo — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 26, 2024

"I think you should nominate me or at least vote for me. And we should win together," the former president said. "You heard those words. Nominate me or vote. Vote for me because the Libertarians want to vote for me and most of them will and it's very important," he continued as he faced constant boos from the audience with barely anybody supporting the ex-POTUS. Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, acknowledged that they "absolutely" recognized the Libertarian National Convention is "not exactly home base" for the likely Republican nominee.

You're so incredibly bitter that you've become a total caricature — Ownenstein (@Ownenstein) May 26, 2024

According to Newsweek, Miller said, "There will be people who want him to be there and people who don't want him to be there, but we're on offense and competing for non-traditional votes in order to unite the country. President Trump is going to get credit for showing up and making clear he wants to earn votes from members of the Libertarian Party and people who view themselves as being more libertarian-minded." The audience at the Libertarian convention expressed enthusiasm when Trump pledged to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, the mastermind behind the deep web market Silk Road, who is presently serving a life sentence.

.@realDonaldTrump entered the Libertarian National Convention to a mix of boos and cheers. 🚨🚨🚨



I must admit, it is VERY strange to see Trump get relentlessly booed like this…He really does have BALLS OF STEEL to walk into this Convention to address the MAGA 47 Agenda.



His… pic.twitter.com/3dVf2pRza1 — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) May 26, 2024

Previously Ellis stated, "I know [Trump] well as a friend and a former boss, I have great love and respect for him personally. I simply can't support him for elected office again. Why I have chosen to distance is because of that frankly malignant, narcissistic tendency to say that he's never done anything wrong," to clarify why she cannot endorse Trump as reported by AOL.