Ivanka Trump Dated Six Men Before She Married Jared Kushner

Some of Ivanka’s Serious and Not-So-Serious Suitors

The second child of former President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, has played a crucial role in the development of The Trump Organization. During her father's administration, she rose to prominence in politics as the President's Senior Advisor. In America, Ivanka and Jared Kushner are among the most well-known pairs. However, Ivanka had relationships with men in a variety of professions before her 2009 marriage to real estate developer Kushner, including socialites, businessmen, actors, and sports.

1. Greg Hersch

Insider claims that one of the first guys Ivanka was openly associated with was Greg Hersch. Ivanka spent her first two years of college at Georgetown University, where the pair originally came together. But instead of finishing her degree at Georgetown University, Ivanka switched to the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. Hersch stayed at Georgetown and later founded Florence Capital Advisors, a money management company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Hersch may not have the same level of celebrity as the Trumps, but his background is still rather amazing. He's a successful investment baker now. According to E News, he reached the seventh rank on Wall Street's list of the Top 40 Under 40 in 2012.

2. James Gubelman

According to W Magazine, Ivanka dated movie producer James "Bingo" Gubelmann from 2001 until 2005. Gubelmann and Ivanka met in New York City. They both went to elite private schools and were involved in comparable affluent social circles, according to Insider. Ivanka Trump appeared in many sections of the Born Rich documentary, which was created by Gubelmann in 2003. According to his credentials on IMDb, he has subsequently produced Detachment (2011) and When We First Met (2018).

3. Lance Armstrong

In 2006, Ivanka and Lance Armstrong had a brief romantic relationship. When the two got together, Armstrong was 35 and she was 24. The two met at a charity function while they happened to be in Los Angeles. Trump was headquartered in New York at the time, of course, but she was in the west since, according to Entertainment Weekly, the sixth season of The Apprentice was located in Los Angeles. When TMZ attempted to inquire about the rumors surrounding Armstrong in October 2006, Trump declined to respond.

4. Topher Grace

When a Daily Beast writer questioned Grace about the veracity of his early 2000s friendship with President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Grace was transported back to those memories. As per People, he revealed in 2018, "Uh… I did. Certainly, it wasn’t a political statement. This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn’t say that we ‘dated,’ but… I didn’t do it for political reasons." When they were seen cuddling during Ivanka's 25th birthday party in Las Vegas in 2006, the two started dating. The newspaper claims that the couple, along with other celebrities including Adam Levine, Chelsea Handler, and Ryan Cabrera, were seen dancing and hugging on a VIP bed at Pure nightclub.

5. Sean Brosnan

Ivanka was an Ivy League graduate, model, and company owner when she first met Sean Brosnan in 2007. In the meanwhile, Sean, the 007 actor Pierce Brosnan's son, was an actor who acted in a short film called Old Dog, played an uncredited lover in Laws of Attraction, had a supporting part in Robinson Crusoe, and had two appearances in the TV series When Evil Calls. Ivanka and Sean first connected during the 50th Annual International Red Cross Ball in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Daily Star.

6. Justin Murdock

Before she met Jared, in the mid-2000s, Ivanka was briefly connected to Justin Murdock, the heir to the Dole fruit dynasty. Both their relationship and Murdock's Dole career failed. After leaving the firm in 2013, he is now Castle & Cooke's Senior Vice President of Investments. Murdock had romantic connections with Avril Lavigne and singer Lana Del Rey before settling down with Francesca, Clint Eastwood's granddaughter, in 2017. A model who wishes to remain anonymous accused Murdock of rape in July 2019.