Inside the Rollercoaster Marriage of Donald Trump and Marla Maples

Navigating the Stormy Waters of Trump and Maples

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mitchell Gerber

The beginning of Donald Trump's relationship with Marla Maples sparked scandal and controversy, intertwined with his marriage to Ivana Trump. As rumors of an affair with the young model circulated in 1989, Donald's marriage to Ivana faced turmoil, ultimately culminating in a high-profile divorce. As mentioned by Nicki Swift, despite differing accounts and public scrutiny, the affair and subsequent events shed light on the complex dynamics within the Trump family and became a focal point of media attention and speculation. Delve into the captivating saga of Donald Trump and Marla Maples' rollercoaster marriage with these five inside secrets.

1. The Genesis of Controversy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein

Donald Trump's liaison with Marla Maples ignited amidst the fiery embers of a failing marriage with Ivana Trump. Speculations of an affair began circulating in 1989, while Trump was still married to Ivana. Despite the ambiguity surrounding the exact commencement of their relationship, by 1990, Trump's marriage to Ivana had disintegrated, with the Czech-born model citing the affair as a catalyst for divorce proceedings. Ivana Trump, in her memoir "Raising Trump," expressed deep-seated animosity towards Maples, holding her responsible for the humiliation inflicted upon her and the risk posed to their children.

2. The Infamous Sex Quote

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

In 1990, the New York Post featured a photo of Donald Trump with a claim attributed to Marla Maples: "'Best sex I've ever had.'" Maples denied making the statement, insisting it was a lie. Former Post reporter Jill Brooke suggested Trump himself fabricated it to secure the cover. Trump allegedly pressured Maples to pose nude for Playboy, even negotiating a fee. Despite Playboy's interest since she was 16, Maples refused, wanting to be taken seriously. She stood firm, resisting familial pressure. Her decision not to pose nude maintained her desired image.

3. Trump Suggested Marla Maples Get an Abortion

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lawrence Schwartzwald

Donald Trump hinted at wanting Marla Maples to have an abortion when she became pregnant with Tiffany Trump. In a 2004 interview with Howard Stern, Trump expressed dissatisfaction, asking, "What are we going to do about this?" Maples, however, saw the pregnancy as a joyous occasion, calling it "the most beautiful day." Chuck Jones, their former publicist, claimed Trump didn't want Maples to get pregnant. Maples disagreed, stating it was an unplanned but welcome surprise. Ultimately, Trump expressed happiness about Tiffany's birth, calling her a "great little daughter" in the same interview with Stern.

4. Parenthood and Pressures

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

Donald Trump reportedly regrets his deep involvement with Marla Maples, which led to media attention and contributed to the dissolution of his marriage to Ivana Trump. According to Chuck Jones' police confession tape from his 2012 arrest, shared by Page Six, Trump expressed ambivalence about his feelings for Maples when questioned. Reflecting on his relationship, Trump admitted to Jones that it was primarily driven by physical attraction, acknowledging that given another chance, he would have prioritized his family over indulging in lustful impulses with Maples.

5. Donald Trump's Conflicted Sentiments

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Gates/Archive Photos

Donald attributed his split from Ivana to more than just his affair. In 1994, he told ABC News that trouble started when Ivana became CEO of Trump's Castle Hotel & Casino. "It's a bad idea to put your wife to work for you," he said. "That was the single greatest cause of what happened to my marriage." Donald confessed his ideal life included being married to Ivana while having Marla Maples as his lover. "Life was just a bowl of cherries," he told ABC News (via Daily News), reflecting on his thriving business and personal relationships.