Clio Barnard's I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning led the British Independent Film Awards craft prizes with three wins before the main ceremony in London.

Organizers announced 10 craft winners ahead of the ceremony. The acting prizes and best British independent film will be awarded there.

In Barnard's drama, five friends who have known one another all their lives struggle at 30. Shaheen Baig won best casting for the film, Maya Maffioli took best editing and Connie Farr received best music supervision.

Farr competed against herself. She was nominated for Queen at Sea, too. This was her third BIFA for music supervision, after wins for Ali & Ava in 2021 and All of Us Strangers in 2023. Baig previously won best casting for Blue Jean in 2022. Maffioli had an earlier BIFA nomination for Rocks, Variety reported.

Enda Walsh adapted I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning from Kieran Goddard's book of the same name. Its cast includes Anthony Boyle, Joe Cole, Lola Petticrew, Daryl McCormack and Jay Lycurgo. After premiering at Cannes, the film won the Directors' Fortnight audience award there earlier this year.

Savage House was the only other film to win more than once, taking two awards for the dark period comedy. Jacquetta Levon received best make-up and hair design, while Alex Bovaird won best costume design.

Levon was previously nominated for a BIFA in 2020 for Saint Maud, the debut film from Rose Glass. Richard E. Grant and Claire Foy play status-obsessed nobles living on a crumbling 18th-century estate in Savage House.

André Turpin won best cinematography for Andrew Haigh's A Long Winter. The Hollywood Reporter described his images as capturing snow-swept vistas.

Gareth Pugh and Carson McColl won best production design for Ink, Danny Boyle's 1960s-set film about the birth of sensationalist tabloid journalism. Ink's Fin Oates was nominated for editing, while Simon Hayes and Johnnie Burn were nominated for sound, but none won.

Ian Wilson and Mark Jenkin instead took best sound for Rose of Nevada, a Cornish-set time-travel mystery. Jenkin was a contender in the original music category for the same film, but Roger Goula won for the jazz biopic Everybody Digs Bill Evans.

The Magic Faraway Tree earned Ruslan Borysov, Richard Cheal and Tim Ledbury the best effects prize for Ben McGregor's adaptation of Enid Blyton's children's book. Their fellow nominees included Jon Biggins and Jeff Dillon for Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom.

The White Lotus actor Jason Isaacs, Little White Lies' Leila Latif and BIFA podcast host Karis Aldridge announced the winners, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Kodak and Molinare sponsored best cinematography, while Universal Music Publishing Group sponsored best original music.

Andrew Scott and the film Elsinore lead the overall nominations this year. Elsinore's craft contenders included casting nominee Jessica Ronane, cinematography nominee Mike Eley and editing nominee Valerio Bonelli, whose categories went to other films.

The remaining winners will be announced Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.