Norfolk Police arrested two men on suspicion of burglary and trespass following a suspected break-in Monday evening at Anmer Hall. The country home of Prince William and Princess Kate is on the royal Sandringham estate.

"The property was unoccupied at the time of the incident," a police spokesman said. William and Kate, along with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, were elsewhere. Both men remain in custody.

Police received a report of suspicious activity at the estate address shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. Officers searched the area and arrested the men. "Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area," the spokesman said.

The family was at its main home, Forest Lodge in Windsor, according to The Telegraph. Residents of nearby Dersingham described police stopping them and a large police presence in Anmer village, The Telegraph reported. One resident wrote that an officer expected the presence to continue beyond the night but said residents and buildings should not be concerned.

Masked men entered Anmer Hall on Monday night, The Associated Press reported, citing The Sun newspaper.

It was not immediately known whether the men entered the house, whether anything was stolen or damaged, or whether charges would follow. Their identities were also not immediately known.

Kensington Palace, William and Kate's office, said it would not comment on security matters.

Anmer Hall is a 10-bedroom Georgian mansion of red brick, constructed in the early 1800s near Sandringham House, one of the King's private residences. It is about 110 miles (171 kilometers) north of London. Queen Victoria's son, later King Edward VII, purchased the property in 1898, and Queen Elizabeth II gave it to William and Kate after their 2011 wedding.

The couple use Anmer Hall for weekends and holidays rather than living there full-time. They spend most of their time at Forest Lodge, which they have called their "forever home." NBC News reported that the family moved there in 2025 for a "fresh start" following Queen Elizabeth II's death and Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Royal security

NBC News wrote that the incident will sharpen an ongoing debate over royal security. William receives 24-hour armed security as a working royal.

His brother, Prince Harry, does not receive that protection after moving to California in 2020 and giving up his royal duties. Harry has been in a protracted battle with authorities to restore it. He returned to Britain this summer with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

Other royal properties have been breached in separate incidents. Burglars took a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building on the Windsor Castle estate in October 2024, when King Charles and Queen Camilla were away from the castle. Jaswant Singh Chail was detained on the castle grounds with a crossbow and later received a nine-year prison sentence after admitting that he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1982, Michael Fagan entered the queen's private chambers while she was in bed. She spoke with him for 10 minutes, then raised the alarm after he asked for a cigarette.

William met Prime Minister Andy Burnham for talks at 10 Downing St. in London on Tuesday, hours after the suspected break-in.

"Inquiries remain ongoing," the police spokesman said.