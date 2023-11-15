House Speaker Mike Johnson did a complete 180 from 2015 when he called Donald Trump a 'dangerous' choice for POTUS. Fast forward to 2023, the 51-year-old GOP member has endorsed the business mogul full-throttle after being appointed 56th House Speaker of the United States with majority votes by his party.

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Johnson publicly endorsed the former President for the 2024 election bid. At the same time, he also defended Trump's claims of the 2020 elections being 'stolen.' Johnson said, "I'm all in for President Trump. I expect he'll be our nominee, and he's going to win it," before adding, "And we have to make [Joe Biden] a one-term president. We have to do that," reported CNBC.

The Louisana Republican declared his support for the 77-year-old businessman when he said, "I have endorsed him wholeheartedly." The newly-appointed House Speaker has been a longtime ally of Trump, like Kevin McCarthy, the ousted predecessor. Johnson was elected House speaker after three failed tries by the Republican party to choose a leader over three weeks.

While publicly favoring the former President, Johnson also dubbed himself 'one of the closest allies that President Trump had in Congress' and claimed Trump had 'a phenomenal first term,' per CNN. His support extended to defend Trump's claims the 2020 elections have been stolen, "I take him at his word. I do believe he believes that," Johnson said.

The House Speaker continued, "Remember, I was one of his lawyers. I worked on the impeachment defense team twice to defend his position, and I know how he thinks, and he's convinced that because of all of the irregularities and everything else, that he was still entitled to that."

However, Johnson's support for Trump is worth questioning as it appears the sentiments of the GOP Speaker have changed over time. In a lengthy Facebook post from August 7, 2015, Johnson spoke critically of the Republican candidate and, dare we say, used some harsh words to define Trump's personality, especially singling out those traits not fit for an American president.

In a now-unearthed post, the newly-elected House Speaker wrote, "The thing about Donald Trump is that he lacks the character and the moral center we desperately need again in the White House," reported The New York Times. In the comments section, when a Trump supporter challenged his words, Johnson criticized his temperament.

Johnson responded, "I am afraid he would break more things than he fixes. He is a hot head by nature, and that is a dangerous trait to have in a Commander in Chief." Johnson, who was a state lawmaker back then, questioned what if 'he [Trump] decided to bomb another head of state merely disrespecting him.'

"I am only halfway kidding about this," Johnson wrote. "I just don't think he has the demeanor to be President," denounced Johnson. However, Johnson is now among those Republicans who have previously been against Trump only to become a 'true loyalist.'

Although Trump didn't endorse Johnson for the House Speaker role, he gave a 'strong suggestion' to 'go with the leading candidate, Mike Johnson, & get it done, fast!' The newly elected House Speaker also has the least experience of any Speaker in Congress in the last 140 years.

