Here’s Why Melania Trump Refuses to Eat This Specific Food During Foreign Travel

Melania Trump’s new memoir offers a glimpse into her life that is both fascinating and surprising, revealing some unexpected quirks, especially when it comes to her food preferences during her time as First Lady. One of the most unique details is her firm stance on certain foods she refuses to eat, no matter where her travels take her. Among these, raw fish is a big no-no. In her book Melania, she shares a memorable moment from a 2019 state visit to Japan when she made it clear to her team that sushi, a staple of Japanese cuisine, was off the menu for her. She remarked, “I made it known that I do not eat raw fish. However, I still made an effort to try local cuisine whenever possible. That night in Tokyo, the meal was a delicious blend of flavors and textures, showcasing the best of Japanese cuisines while accommodating my preferences.”

Instead, she and former President Donald Trump were served a meticulously prepared six-course meal that respected her culinary boundaries while flaunting the best of Japanese cuisine. This anecdote highlights her selective palate and the influence it had on official dinners during her time in the White House. Perhaps even more bizarre, however, is Melania’s deep-seated aversion to onions. In her book, she recalls a family story that ties back to her grandfather, Anton Ulčnik, who was a celebrated grower of the renowned raška čebula, a sweet red onion variety that became beloved in Slovenia, as reported by Daily Beast.

She revealed, “It was here that he would go on to breed a culinary masterpiece—the renowned raška čebula, or Raka onion, a sweet red variety that quickly became a favorite among the Slovenian people.” Despite her grandfather’s agricultural prowess and the family’s strong ties to this famous onion, Melania writes that she avoids eating onions at all costs. The juxtaposition of her family’s pride in cultivating onions with her personal distaste for the vegetable is one of the many unusual tidbits she shares.

As per Daily Mail, the book dives into several aspects of her personal and public life, offering a mix of anecdotes and introspections that shed light on her as an individual distinct from her husband. One of the most shocking revelations is her stance on abortion rights. Despite being married to Donald, who has a conservative view on the issue, Melania candidly shares that she has always supported a woman’s right to choose. She remarked, “It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government. Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Melania also addresses the infamous "I really don’t care, do U?" jacket, which she wore during a 2018 trip to visit migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border. The jacket caused a media firestorm at the time, with many interpreting it as a callous statement. In her book, she spilled the beans and wrote, “I was determined… not to let the media's false narratives affect my mission to help the children and families at the border…To make the point, I wore a particular jacket as I boarded the plane, a jacket that quickly became famous. It's a message for the media, I said, 'to let them know I was unconcerned with their opinions of me'”