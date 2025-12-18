White House Says U.S. Would Be ‘Lucky’ if Trump Stays Longer as Third-Term Talk Grows

The White House has sparked new speculation about President Donald Trump’s future in office. A spokesperson suggested the country would be “lucky” if Trump remains in power beyond his current term. This comment came as discussions about a potential third term began to circulate in Washington.

In a statement to Axios on Thursday, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson praised the administration’s early achievements and used provocative language. “There has never been an administration that has accomplished as much in less than one year as the Trump Administration,” Jackson stated. “The American people would be lucky to have President Trump in office for even longer.”

This comment followed a Wall Street Journal report that Alan Dershowitz, who was formerly Trump’s impeachment lawyer, shared a draft of his upcoming book with the president. The book examines the legal possibility of a third presidential term and while the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment is widely understood to limit presidents to two elected terms, Dershowitz argued that the issue is not as settled as many believe.

Dershowitz told the Journal that he advised Trump that “it’s not clear if a president can become a third-term president and it’s not clear if it’s permissible.” He added that he does not think Trump will actually pursue another run. Still, the existence of a book discussing the idea has fueled a debate that Trump himself has often teased over the years.

The president has a long history of suggesting the idea of staying in office longer. He has framed it as a joke at times, responded to enthusiastic crowds, and used it as a provocation aimed at critics. Each time he makes these comments it leads to days of speculation on cable news and anxiety from his detractors, only to fade until the next comment brings them back to the forefront.

Inside the White House, aides have tried to downplay the seriousness of the conversation. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told Vanity Fair this week in her viral interviews that Trump is “having fun” with the reactions. Wiles noted that he knows his comments are “driving people crazy,” she also dismissed the idea that Trump would violate the Constitution or attempt to hold on to power unlawfully.

However, the administration’s reluctance to firmly dismiss the idea, along with Jackson’s assertion that Americans would be “lucky” to keep Trump longer, has only fuelled the fire about his third term ambitions. For some observers, such remarks normalize an idea that contradicts constitutional limits. Meanwhile, some supporters may feel it shows confidence in Trump’s leadership and political strength.

At this point, there is no formal effort to amend the Constitution or lay out a plan for a third term. However, the combination of a prominent lawyer exploring the question in his writing and a White House that describes an extended rule as something Americans would be “lucky” to have keeps the idea alive in political discussions.

If we look at the polls and his approval rating for his second term so far, it appears that many of his own base, the idea of a third term wouldn’t be so appetizing. Most Americans feel that the cost of living is too high, and Trump potentially starting a war with Venezuela would only make matters worse.