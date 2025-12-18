New Fox Poll Shows Majority Disapprove of Trump’s Performance

President Donald Trump is entering a critical period before the 2026 midterm elections with a warning sign coming from an unexpected source, Fox News.

A new Fox News poll via Newsweek shows that over half of registered voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance. Nearly three-quarters rate the nation’s economic conditions as only fair or poor. This poses a serious challenge for a president who has often portrayed himself as the country’s top economic leader.

The survey included 1,001 registered voters and was conducted from December 12 to 15, shows Trump with 44 percent approval and 56 percent disapproval overall. His handling of the economy is even less favorable, as only 39 percent approve and 61 percent disapprove. Additionally, 72 percent of respondents rated economic conditions negatively, labeling them as only fair or poor, while just 28 percent believed conditions were excellent or good.

This economic pessimism takes the cake as the poll indicates that 44 percent of voters feel they are falling behind financially. This figure has risen from 36 percent in June and is roughly the same as it was in October 2024. In other words, more Americans report feeling financially strained, and they are not accepting the “mission accomplished” narrative.

Ninety percent of voters expressed they are extremely or very worried about inflation and high prices, the highest level in over two years. Even more concerning, 61 percent reported being extremely worried, an increase from 48 percent in June and also a record high for the past two years. When asked what the president should focus on more, 42 percent pointed to high prices as their top issue.

This poll arrives at a time when the administration is working to maintain party unity and convince voters that Trump’s economic strategy is still effective. However, the numbers indicate that, for many Americans, everyday financial issues are pressing more than political messaging.

Trump does achieve a slim majority with border security, where he has 51 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval. However, he does not gain majority support in other areas measured by the poll, including health care, tariffs, immigration, foreign policy, crime and public safety, and government spending.

Congressional Republicans are also facing criticism in this survey, with 62 percent disapproving of their performance and 38 percent approving. If these numbers persist, they are going to have a tough time at the midterms, where voters will likely vote for the Democrats in a pending blue wave.

Overall, 59 percent of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the country, while 41 percent are satisfied. This feeling can turn routine legislative disagreements into significant political crises and can make even minor controversies resonate.

One challenge for the White House is that some economic indicators have shown improvement, such as a reported decline in core inflation, with the exception of food and energy, to 2.6 percent from 3 percent in September, the lowest rate since March 2021. Still, the poll suggests that any progress visible on paper isn’t providing the relief that voters are experiencing.

The Fox News poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. Nevertheless, the economy appears to be a political liability for Trump and it is yet to be seen if he can turn things around with the One Big Beautiful Bill.