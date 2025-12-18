“WOW!” Newsom Mocks Donald Trump After Viral White House Plaques Surface

Donald Trump’s criticism of his preceding Democratic Presidents is well known to everyone. Whether it is Joe Biden or Barack Obama, the 79-year-old rarely misses an opportunity to mock the two men, whom he appears to view as blemishes on America’s political history. His animosity has reportedly gone so far that Trump has allowed harsh descriptions to be placed beneath photos of both Obama and Biden displayed on what is being referred to as the White House’s “Walk of Fame.”

The internet recently caught a glimpse of the remarks written on the placards beneath the portraits. A user shared photos of them on X, prompting widespread attention to the insulting and mocking language Trump allegedly ordered to be displayed under both former presidents’ names.

Biden’s plaque comes first, labeling him as “Sleepy Joe Biden” before calling him the “worst President in American history.” It claims his presidency was the result of the most corrupt election ever and goes on to state that “Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.”

The next placard is dedicated to Barack Obama. While it acknowledges him as the first Black president of the United States, it also describes him as the “most divisive political figure in American history.” The inscription then appears to praise Trump himself by criticizing Obama for signing the “terrible” Iran Nuclear Deal and the “Paris Climate Accords,” both of which Trump later withdrew from during his presidency.

New plaques have been installed below the photos of presidents along Trump’s new WH “Presidential Walk of Fame.” Biden’s plaque says: “Sleepy Joe Biden, was, by far the worst President in American history.” Obama’s plaque calls him “one of the most divisive political figures… pic.twitter.com/K50vI8i04P — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) December 17, 2025

In response to the direct criticism of these Democratic Presidents, Gavin Newsom, resumed mocking Donald Trump. Taking to X, he superimposed a viral picture of Trump sleeping in between meetings over the golden frame reserved for the 79-year-old.

​Newsom then proceeded to construct a bio for Trump’s placard, which was still left empty. Copying the latter’s signature style of dropping posts in all-caps, he penned a hysterical description of Donald Trump’s misfortunes and lack of judgment in various decrees that he passed. It also carried a detailed mockery of Trump’s frequent health scare, which ranges from tiny hands, loss of balance and more.

WOW! LOOK AT THE PLAQUE UNDER TRUMP’S PHOTO pic.twitter.com/QMxOmBc8l1 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 17, 2025

The description read as “DONALD IS FINISHED. HE IS NO LONGER ‘HOT’. FIRST, THE HANDS (SO TINY) AND NOW ME – GAVIN C. NEWSOM – HAVE TAKEN AWAY HIS ‘STEP.’ MANY ARE SAYING HE CAN’T EVEN DO THE ‘BIG STAIRS’ ON AIR FORCE ONE ANYMORE – USES THE LITTLE BABY STAIRS NOW. SAD!”

​Gavin continued aping the signature speaking and writing style of Donald Trump throughout. He then further penned “ALL THE TELEVISION CAMERAS ARE ON ME, AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR. EVEN LOW-RATINGS LAURA INGRAM (EDITS THE TAPES!) CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BEAUTIFUL MAPS. YOU’RE WELCOME FOR LIBERATION DAY, AMERICA! DONNIE J MISSED THE DEADLINE” (WHOOPS!) AND NOW I RUN THE SHOW. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! -GCN”

​That’s not all. Gavin Newsom captioned the now-viral post with the words “WOW! LOOK AT THE PLAQUE UNDER TRUMP’S PHOTO.” Ever since, there have been thousands of likes and comments under the Governor’s post, and social media users seem to have resonated with it now more than ever.