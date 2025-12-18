Whoopi Goldberg Shockingly Diagnoses Trump With ‘Biden and Obama Derangement Syndrome’

Whoopi Goldberg said President Donald Trump has what she called “Biden and Obama derangement syndrome,” pushing back on Trump’s frequent use of the phrase “Trump derangement syndrome” to describe critics. Goldberg made the comments this week on The View, where she said Trump’s attacks go beyond normal disagreement.

According to Gwinnet Daily Post, Goldberg said she was reacting to Trump’s claim that people who disagree with him have “Trump derangement syndrome.” The veteran host went on to explain her thoughts. “There’s nothing wrong with critiquing a person’s actions,” she said, “but when you start acting like it’s a disease, that’s something different.”

She didn’t hold back on her assessment of Trump’s focus on former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. “He’s got Biden and Obama derangement syndrome,” Goldberg said on the ABC talk show, via Entertainment Weekly. “He is obsessed with them.”

BREAKING: In an amazing moment, Whoopi Goldberg just slammed Donald Trump for having Biden and Obama Derangement Syndrome. This is awesome. pic.twitter.com/YVGtvWDctb — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) December 18, 2025

Facing the camera, Goldberg continued, “This is on you! You did this! This is what you’ve put together. It’s not them, it’s nobody but you. It’s you.”

NBC Right Now reports that Goldberg pointed to Trump mentioning Biden and Obama repeatedly in speeches and social media. “He brings up Obama and Biden like they live in his head rent-free,” she said.

Trump’s use of the term “Trump derangement syndrome” has become a common part of his public message. In a recent prime-time address he used it again, saying critics suffer from the condition when they disagree with his policies.

🚨 BREAKING: Whoopi Goldberg is being called out for making the most IRONIC statement possible On the Biden autopen: “Stop investigating a man who is no longer in office!!” They want you to forget the last 4 years, and believe you were born yesterday.pic.twitter.com/EWewE8FdbJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025

The View host also referenced a previous Trump comment about filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, saying Trump suggested they had “TDS” as well. “Now he’s diagnosing everybody with derangement syndrome,” Goldberg said, per The Mirror. “If you’re not with him, you must be sick.”

After the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele in mid-December, Trump had mocked them, saying that they too had TDS. Of course, celebs trashed Trump for his “mind-crippling disease” remark.

Goldberg said Trump’s language tries to paint his critics as mentally unstable for simply opposing him. “Calling people crazy for having a different opinion doesn’t make them crazy,” she said.

Goldberg addressed how the phrase is used politically. “This is not about health,” she said. “This is about dismissing voices you don’t like by calling it a disease.”

She linked Trump’s repeated references to Biden and Obama to what she sees as distracting from other issues. “He keeps us focused on them instead of real problems,” she said on The View. “That’s not leadership.”

Goldberg also pushed back on the idea that disagreement with Trump amounts to an irrational condition. “It’s okay to disagree,” she said. “It doesn’t mean someone is disordered.”

WH has installed a series of plaques under Trump’s new “Presidential Walk of Fame.” On Biden: “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President” On Obama: “One of the most divisive political figures in American History…creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax” pic.twitter.com/BjT19R4waL — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) December 17, 2025

Her comments came as Trump continues to reference both Obama and Biden in speeches, linking them to criticisms of his record and policies. This week, Number 47 installed new Obama and Biden plaques on his Walk of Fame. He called Obama “one of the most divisive political figures in American history,” and stated “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History.”

Goldberg’s remarks drew reactions from fans and critics alike on social media, where her televised comments were widely shared. “People are tired of this labeling,” she said. “Let’s talk about issues, not insults.”