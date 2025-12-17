Trump’s Walk of Fame Mocks Biden, Obama With Harsh White House Plaques

Just in time for Christmas, President Donald Trump has updated the White House’s so-called “Presidential Walk of Fame” with plaques that sharply criticize former presidents including Joe Biden and Barack Obama. According to AP News, the newly installed texts line a colonnade outside the West Wing and reflect Trump’s personal views of his predecessors.

The president minced no words when it came to Biden’s plaque. Trump unleashed his opinions about Number 47, claiming he won the presidency “as a result of the most corrupt election ever.” Interestingly, Biden actually beat Trump in both the Electoral College and popular vote in 2020, per AP.

“Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History… Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction,” the inscription read.

The Trump White House has placed new plaques under the presidential portraits on the “Walk of Fame” facing the Rose Garden. The Biden plaque describes him as the “worst President in American History” who “oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters”. pic.twitter.com/Ny0aCGvKQm — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) December 17, 2025

Trump didn’t spare Obama either naming him “one of the most divisive political figures in American history.” and mentions his record on health care and congressional losses by his party. The Independent reports that it also stated, “As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946.”

BREAKING: Our petty, criminal, demented, rapist president, who is in the Epstein files, just added plaques filled with lies about Obama to his White House Walk of fame. These are the lies he had written about Obama: Top plaque: Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black… pic.twitter.com/jhlJ4kUsdV — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 17, 2025

The display is part of a larger exhibit Trump calls the Presidential Walk of Fame, which runs along the colonnade between the White House residence and the West Wing. A traditional portrait of Biden was not used. Instead, Trump placed a photo of an autopen, a mechanical signature device, in his spot, echoing past criticism.

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that Biden relied excessively on the device during his term. Per ITVX, he was so obsessed with Biden’s so-called “cognitive decline” that he investigated his autopen use. But Biden has consistently denied these allegations by saying he personally made all decisions during his administration.

“I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

The White House has installed descriptive plaques under the gold-framed portraits of every President featured on the “Presidential Walk of Fame” just outside the Oval Office, with every plaque, of course, in someway having to mention President Trump. pic.twitter.com/B80nFuVRke — OSINT report🚨 (@Tourosenta14746) December 17, 2025

Unsurprisingly, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the texts as “eloquently written descriptions of each president.” She added, “As a student of history, many were written directly by the President himself.”

Trump’s team has framed the Walk of Fame as a tribute to American leadership. The portrait-lined walls run along the colonnade the West Wing of the White House. But the wording of the plaques aligns closely with Trump’s longstanding public criticisms of Biden and Obama.

The plaques go beyond Biden and Obama. Some descriptions of other presidents mix praise with criticism, such as acknowledging Republican leaders’ policy actions while highlighting controversies from their terms.

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

The project reflects ongoing changes to the White House aesthetic under the Trump administration, with the Presidential Walk of Fame becoming a highly visible part of the grounds that guests see when entering or leaving the Oval Office area.

Leavitt’s comments suggest the White House views the plaques as reflective of each presidents’ legacy, even though they repeat language Trump has used publicly over the years to describe his political rivals.

Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame plaques reflect his personal judgments of their presidencies. But like a lot of things in his administration, it isn’t necessarily a true reflection.