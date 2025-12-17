Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump’s Problematic New Presidential Walk of Fame Plaques, Calls Them “Eloquently Written”

Just when everyone thought the Joe Biden autopen was the most bizarre thing the Presidential Walk of Fame has, Donald Trump added more tweaks to the White House region, and this time, Barack Obama is on his radar as well. The White House has added insulting plaques for former US Presidents.

The White House has added text to the Wall of Fame next to the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/FnoMYUhWXn — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) December 17, 2025

Meanwhile, when CNN reached out to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, asking who is paying for the plaques, she said, “The plaques are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind. As a student of history, many were written directly by the President himself.”

At the Presidential Walk of Fame at the White House, Trump got the portrait of former President Joe Biden replaced with an autopen signing the Democrat’s name. The Biden snub was dubbed as Trump’s attempt to delegitimize a predecessor. Besides Biden, the Presidential Walk of Fame at the Oval Office has portraits of each of the previous leaders.

The plaque now accompanying Joe Biden addresses him as “Sleepy Joe Biden” and calls him “the worst President in American History.” An excerpt from the plaque read, “Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.” It was signed off with these words, “But despite it all, President Trump would get re-elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA.”

Equally distasteful is the bio offered for former President Barack Obama. An excerpt from it reads, “Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one-term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

Further slamming Obama, the plaque read, “As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946.”

Bill Clinton’s description, no less, highlights a single chapter, namely, “In 2016, President Clinton’s wife, Hillary, lost the Presidency to President Donald J. Trump!”

All praises for Reagan, the White House plaque reads, “Known as ‘The Great Communicator,’ he was re-elected in a landslide in 1984, and left office with high approval… He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”

The new Trump plaque on the White House “Presidential Walk of Fame” reads as if it were written from the future, saying Trump “has built, right here at the White House, the magnificent Trump Presidential Ballroom after a 225 year wait,” adding, “THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” pic.twitter.com/7KEMeEaEcL — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) December 17, 2025

Donald Trump saved the best set of words for, well, himself. His plaque is flooded with praises of all sorts. It reads, “Overcoming unprecedented Weaponization of Law Enforcement against him, as well as two assassination attempts, he won all battleground States by millions of votes, was the first Republican in decades to win the Popular Vote, BIG, and won 86% of Counties in America, 2,700 to 525.”

The plaque also credits Trump with bringing the “Golden Age of America” and that the “BEST IS YET TO COME!”