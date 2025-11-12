Internet Struck Meme Gold with Donald Trump’s Bronze-Brass Blunder During The White House Tour

US President Donald Trump is known for his frequent geopolitical oopsies. This time, however, his latest blunder has turned into a meme goldmine for Internet users. It began with Donald Trump giving a tour of the White House during a recent Fox News interview.

Trump walked through the Rose Garden, the Oval Office, and the East Wing. In a clip from the tour, Donald Trump is seen walking with the host in the Presidential Walk of Fame at the West Wing Colonnade at the White House.

As Donald Trump navigates through the gallery of the Presidential Walk of Fame, he is seen boasting about the signature gold signs, saying, “Take a look at this, fellas, you want to see detail. So, like this sign. Most people just do sign. They paint it on the wall. So that’s half-inch thick bronze carved by a very talented person. And it’s brass, it’s pure brass. It’s half-inch thick brass.”

The Internet was super quick to spot Donald Trump’s oopsie moment. What followed was a string of memes. A user wrote schooling Donald Trump, “Pure brass… Alloys can’t be pure.” Another one added, “In addition to changing from bronze to brass, he said pure brass. There is no such thing as pure brass.”

On social media platform X, users are having a field day over the moment that quickly became a popular meme template. “He thinks that brass is carved,” asked a user. “A couple of things: Bronze and brass are two different things. Nobody carved anything,” read a comment echoing similar thoughts.

Here’s what another X user wrote on the platform: “It is ridiculously simple and fairly inexpensive to produce that brass lettering with modern manufacturing. Trump: “You can’t just do that. It’s special. It’s something only someone like me can do” You could literally do it over the internet, shipped in 1 week.”

Another user saw the meme coming. “Can brass be pure? It’s an alloy of copper and zinc, so it’s literally a mixture (technically a solution). It’s like saying this is pure saltwater,” the remark read.

The Donald Trump schooling over metals continued in the comments section. “Bronze or brass? Those are different metals. OMG,” a comment read. “So that’s half an inch thick copper. And it’s aluminum. It’s pure aluminum,” another one wrote jokingly. “Whether bronze or brass, pretty sure they would have been cast, not carved,” another X user noted.

Trump: Take a look at this if you want to see detail. Most people do a sign and paint it on the wall. So that’s half inch thick bronze. Carved. By a very talented person. And it’s brass. It’s pure brass. pic.twitter.com/2Kgc6IdghA — Acyn (@Acyn) November 12, 2025

On a much serious note, a section of the Internet brought up questions pertaining to the rising grocery prices, taxpayers’ money being misused for the White House decorations, among other logical queries.

“Sounds more like that wasteful government spending Republicans like to cry about,” a user pointed out. “All this while the American people are going hungry and dying due to a lack of healthcare? My God,” wrote another person. “So, what did this gaudy display cost American taxpayers?” an X user questioned. Other remarks like “How is this bringing down the price of groceries?” and “How much did this cost us?” also popped up in the comments section.

If it’s a Donald Trump meme, of course, California Governor Gavin Newsom will have his own take on it. Sharing a clip of Donald Trump giving a White House tour, Newsom wrote with a dash of his signature humour, “Bronze. Brass. Brain damage. Trump’s holy trinity.”

Bronze. Brass. Brain damage. Trump’s holy trinity. https://t.co/RLIxPmrWrn — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2025

Ever since Donald Trump’s second term as President began, the White House has been eclipsed by architectural changes and makeovers. It started with the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway outside the West Wing of the White House. It was followed by the controversial renovation of the Ballroom, for which the entire East Wing of the White House was demolished. The ballroom renovation reportedly costs around $300 million.

In addition to these, Donald Trump also gave the Lincoln Bathroom a makeover and added a gilded label at the Oval Office as well, both of which received a lot of flak from the critics and public alike.