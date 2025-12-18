Jan. 6 Rioter Pardoned by Trump Says President Is ‘Fading’ And ‘Aura’ Is Gone

Owen Shroyer once received clemency from President Donald Trump for his part in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Despite this, he believes Trump’s aura and charisma are gone.

In a series of posts and comments on camera on Wednesday, Shroyer said Trump is “fading” after a presidential speech that received significant backlash online and he didn’t hold back.

“This is Trump’s worst speech yet. He has to start by attacking Biden because he needs someone to blame. He talks about stopping political corruption, yet there have been zero arrests. He claims he beat special interests, but they bought him. He speaks as if it’s 2024 and we haven’t just won an election.”

Shroyer continued, stating that the way the president delivered his speech was more telling than the actual content.

“He’s stuttering. His confidence is fading. He can’t hide from reality anymore,” Shroyer added. “I’ve never heard Trump like this. He wasn’t as comfortable or charming as he was last night. This is very revealing. His base has shifted. He knows it. His ego is hurt. His confidence is gone.”

For someone who made a name in the space that views Trump as the main force, his words sounded more like a serious break than standard critique. It makes one wonder and think about who else shares this view. If we go by the polls and outspoken MAGA influencers, Trump is shredding support by the day.

Shroyer further elaborated in a video, portraying Trump not as a strong leader, but as a politician merely going through the motions, reading from a script, and losing the qualities that once made him stand out.

“We’ve never seen Trump like that before. He wasn’t his usual confident self. He seemed to be speed-reading. The charisma was gone, the aura was gone, the swagger was gone, and the message was tired. There was nothing new. Some things he said can easily be disproven, like claiming that we only hire Americans now. They approved 120,000 H-1B visa workers this year. I think reality has finally caught up to Trump. A lot of his base has turned on him. The polls he calls fake are very real. As for his agenda, I don’t even know what it is supposed to be. The last ten days have been the worst of Trump’s presidency, definitely the worst of his second term.”

My response to Trump’s Speech: pic.twitter.com/JedeDx2MMn — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) December 18, 2025

He also went against Trump’s narrative that the economy is roaring while polls say the opposite.

“No, the U.S. economy is not doing well. You can’t lie your way through that. You can’t tell Americans that the economy is great when they know they are financially struggling. They know it.”

Shroyer even likened the awkwardness of the speech to a famously uncomfortable moment from Trump’s opponent, saying it felt “very awkward and clunky, and very off-putting.”

This is Trump’s worst speech yet. He has to start by bashing Biden because he needs a fall guy. He then talks about stopping political corruption, 0 arrests. He says he beat special interests but they bought him. He then speaks like its 2024 & we didn’t just win an election. — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) December 18, 2025

“Don’t be fooled, folks. The dropping poll numbers are real, and the longer this goes on, the worse it will get. You’ll see more people abandon Trump and this administration,” Shroyer concluded. “Get ready for a whirlwind in the next three weeks because a storm is approaching, but it’s not the storm we wanted.”

Months earlier, Shroyer had openly voiced concerns about Trump’s health, noting, “He’s wearing more makeup than he usually does, even on his hands now. He’s putting makeup on his hands for some reason. Things are just getting strange.”

For many, Trump’s image as a strongman is fading as he sleeps through meetings and stumbles through speeches. He campaigned on his vigor and alertness while slamming Biden for his inability to lead. Now his comments about Biden are coming back to haunt him.