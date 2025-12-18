Doctor Warns Trump’s Health a Concern After ‘Manic’ National Speech

A doctor who has treated presidents and continues to analyze influential figures in Washington for decades is now expressing serious concern about President Donald Trump’s health, reacting to what he calls a “manic” national address.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and the cardiologist for the late Vice President Dick Cheney for over 30 years, shared his worries on X as Trump gave an intense 18-minute speech that often sounded angry. At times, the president appeared to shout words from a teleprompter, rushing through his remarks as if he were racing against time.

“The pace of this address is manic,” Reiner wrote, adding that he noted that the aggressive delivery felt out of place as Trump spoke with Christmas decorations behind him. Yet the mood did not fit the setting and at the end, he managed a brief festive greeting without smiling.

Reiner then increased his alarm, moving from comments about tone to a direct warning about Trump’s health.

“I’m seriously concerned about the health of the president,” Reiner said regarding the 79-year-old. He added, “No one should feel good seeing the president like this. He looks unwell.”

These comments renewed scrutiny of Trump’s health narrative, which has often arisen around visible physical signs and the White House’s being coy about his medical fitness. Reiner has been a prominent voice challenging what he sees as vague or unconventional descriptions of the president’s medical care. He connected his latest concerns to earlier questions about the administration’s messaging.

BREAKING: In a manic, shouting speech, Trump demonstrated that he still doesn’t know math, as he insisted he’s slashed drug prices by 600%, meaning drug companies will be paying patients. That’s not how it works, Donald.pic.twitter.com/0Vi9cWJLOc — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) December 18, 2025

Earlier this month, Reiner publicly corrected White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt after she claimed that Trump’s second health check in a year included a “preventive MRI” to examine his heart and abdomen. Reiner bluntly disputed the description.

“Well, there really is no preventive cardiac MRI,” Reiner said.

He argued that the test’s description did not match standard preventive screening language, especially for an older patient. He also suggested that advanced imaging is usually ordered to look into a specific issue rather than done as a routine precaution.

Speculation about Trump’s health has grown with every month that has passed by during his second term. A mix of public appearances, Truth Social rants, and sometimes incoherent criticism of his political opponents has been a cause for concern. Clips of Trump’s speeches and interviews have spread widely on social media and critics point out moments where they believe his tone, pacing, or physical presentation seem off.

In contrast, the White House allies have dismissed those claims as partisan attacks meant to undermine his leadership. However, his own supporters have started to question if Trump has still got the goods.

Trump has consistently rejected any suggestions that his health is in doubt. He insists he feels strong and capable of handling the presidency’s demands. The White House has reinforced this message, referencing recent medical evaluations and presenting the president as energetic and fully fit for office. However, many have asked for more transparency when it comes to Trump’s health record and not everyone is buying the claim that the president is the healthiest ever to take office.