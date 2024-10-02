Here’s Why Donald Trump Can’t Stop Mentioning His Son Barron Trump’s Height All the Time

Former President Donald Trump is in awe of his son, Barron Trump, who is also the youngest member of the Trump family. Despite maintaining a low profile, Barron's towering height has become the talk of the town as the twice-impeached President refuses to cease mentioning his growing son's exceptional height and his increasing interest in athletics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Al Drago

During an hour-long interview with Megyn Kelly in September 2023, Donald spoke proudly about his son, describing Barron as a "very good athlete" and emphasizing his tall stature. Donald offered a glimpse into Barron's life by emphasizing his academic accomplishments and commendable character, depicting him as a "great young man" and a "very good student." While giving a caucus celebration speech in Des Moines on January 15, the former POTUS warmly reminisced about amusing anecdotes related to Barron's height, all while paying heartfelt tribute to Melania Trump's late mother, Amalija Knavs. According to The Palm Beach Post, Barron is 6 feet 7 inches tall.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Donald playfully credited Barron's impressive height to his late grandmother's culinary skills, teasingly suggesting, "That's how he got so tall; he only ate her food." Insiders within the Trump family circles disclosed that Barron had established a significant connection with his grandparents, particularly during times of difficulty, showcasing a robust and supportive family bond. Barron's love for soccer, particularly his admiration for the English Premier League club Arsenal, has not gone unnoticed. Young Barron has been spotted outside the White House donning the iconic Arsenal uniform. In a notable event in 2018, Barron invited legendary English soccer player Wayne Rooney to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

At the time, Rooney was with MLS side DC United, and Barron had previously been a part of the club's youth ranks, showcasing his genuine passion for the beautiful game. Amid the Trump family's ongoing engagement with the political landscape, Barron's emergence as an athlete is unveiling a formerly private facet of his life. Whether he chooses to pursue a career in sports or follows in the footsteps of his politically active family remains to be seen, but Barron's journey is undoubtedly one to watch. Melania, renowned as the former First Lady, has built a reputation for maintaining a discreet profile, particularly as her husband, the former President, faced legal challenges.

Barron Trump is reaching new levels of height no one thought was possible.



And yes, libs and NeverTrumpers, Barron will also be president someday pic.twitter.com/MKsVA8Uw3I — Steven 🇺🇸 (@SirStevenKJ) January 18, 2024

Beyond her roles as a former model and political enthusiast, Melania is notably devoted to her son, Barron. This maternal dedication is cited as a key reason for her preference to keep a smaller social circle and stay out of the public eye, especially amid her husband's legal affairs. As per the reports of People, her maternal protectiveness is rooted in her friendly relationship with her son. This trait of hers, reportedly acquainted with Melania well before her marriage to the twice-impeached former President, reveals her careful and unwavering approach to building and maintaining personal connections.

This article originally appeared on 06.12.24