Here's Why Donald Trump Calls Himself The ‘Least Racist Person In The World’

During a press conference on July 30, 2019, Donald Trump declared, "I’m the least racist person there is anywhere in the world." This statement came amid weeks of attacks on minority lawmakers, including Rep. Elijah Cummings and the so-called "Squad" of four Democratic congresswomen, reported The Hill.

Trump's attacked on the "Squad," a group of congresswomen of color, urging them to "go back" to their supposed home countries, despite the fact that they were all U.S. citizens, sparked the controversy. At a campaign rally, Trump supporters chanted "Send her back!" in reference to Representative Ilhan Omar, who immigrated to the United States as a child refugee from Somalia. These incidents laid the groundwork for Trump's subsequent assault on Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore.

Trump's description of Baltimore as "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" sparked a heated debate, with racism at the forefront. The former president claimed that his remarks were not racially motivated, instead an attempt to expose corruption in cities such as Baltimore. However, it is clear that the use of terms such as "infested" and "invasion" in relation to communities of color is indicative of a pattern of racialized language.

In an opinion piece published on the same day as Trump's remarks, the Washington Post emphasized the absurdity of the president claiming to be "the least racist person anywhere in the world." The article contends that Trump's past statements and actions, such as questioning the citizenship of the first black president and his ambiguous response to the Charlottesville white supremacist rally, display true racism.

Trump's claim that his attacks are not part of a political strategy had been met with skepticism. These controversies have coincided with Democratic debates, prompting critics to accuse him of using racially divisive rhetoric to excite his political base. Democratic presidential candidates gathered in Detroit for the debates slammed Trump's tactics, stating that he incited racial animosity for political gain.

Joe Biden had reacted to Trump's attacks by saying, "The fact that President Trump continues to use the power of the presidency to unleash racist attacks on the people he serves is despicable." Trump, on the other hand, sees Biden as the Democratic debate favorite, predicting that he will "limp across the line" to win the nomination.

Trump's racial rhetoric is heightened by his criticism of Representative Cummings, a powerful black congressman who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Trump's assertion that Cummings should investigate alleged wrongdoing in his own city rather than the Trump administration casted doubt on the frormer president's intentions.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young has called Trump's attacks "racist bids for votes," stating that while the city faces challenges, it is no different than any other American city. Young, a Democrat, told USA Today, “I just think the president should focus more on America as a place where we can live as one nation, not divided by race.”

