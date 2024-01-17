Here's How 'The View' Host Joy Behar 'Mocked' Gen Zers and Asked Them to 'Get a Job'

The View host Joy Behar is a sensational addition to the talk show and brings bucket-loads of experience. She’s known for being completely unfiltered in her remarks and often engages in comedic relief. But, when push comes to shove Behar doesn’t hold back on her opinions and says it as it is. Moreover, her authentic and raw statements have often turned heads in the past as she often sets or possibly even navigates the tone and direction of their conversation. She’s regularly joined by fellow co-hosts of the show including Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. Recently, Behar went on to slam a whole generation in a new episode of the show!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur/

The people belonging to Gen Z primarily include anyone born between the years 1997 and 2013. As per Fox News, Tuesday’s episode saw its host discuss some major thoughts on the economy that certain majorities from the aforementioned generation ponder over. The conversation began Goldberg started by asking why Gen Z folk were concerned about aging as they grow older. The Sister Act actress let out a chuckle and elaborated on the question by noting a possible reasoning from the other side. She said many appeared concerned about the natural process because, “They’ll have nothing to look forward to other than wrinkles, aging, and death.”

Image Source: ABC

Without missing a beat, Behar chimed claiming they were being “ridiculous” while Griffin went on to defend the youth. She said, “They are not hitting the milestones the way every generation before they did.” Furthermore, Griffin iterated the low statistics of a Gen Z person owning a home in the States. She stated, “Forty-five percent of people between 18 to 29 still live with their parents.” While everybody loves a good statistical report, it’s what came after that seemingly irked Behar, catching her attention.

Griffin went on to note that, “They [Gen Z] feel left behind by the economy and also see everybody trying not to age, so.” Cue Behar’s blunt response: “Oh please, get a job!” Griffin seemed shocked by her response but stood her ground and continued to defend them. She said some were already working “multiple jobs.” Behar being herself insinuated that they were perhaps not looking hard enough or in the right places to find one in the first place. She curtly said, “There’s a million job openings in the country, get a job.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Kim

At this juncture, a quietly listening Hostin also joined in to defend Griffin’s stance by recounting her children’s thoughts. Hostin recalled the COVID-19 pandemic and said that her two kids thrived in the “worst of times.”Unfazed, Behar subtly let both viewers and her fellow co-hosts know that she wasn’t going to change her mind on the matter. Behar concludes her thoughts by remarking, “Boo-Hoo.” Behar chose not to elaborate on her remark and Hostin decided not to dwell on it as their conversation progressed. Nonetheless, Behar remains firm on her stance on matters as they’re often backed with logic and sound reasoning.

