Here's How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Showing Signs of Becoming Part-Time Royals

Here Are a Few Signs That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Turning Towards Their Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused global surprise when they stepped down from their royal positions. However, it seems they might be considering a part-time return to their royal duties. Sources close to the Duke of Sussex have indicated that he is open to temporarily resuming his royal responsibilities while the King undergoes cancer treatment. Regardless of their plans within the royal family, recent developments suggest that the couple is moving towards their royal roots. Here are some examples of this shift.

1. Markle Appeared in a Video Message From London

Markle rekindled her connection to her past role as a working royal member by sending a video message to a charity she previously patronized while in Britain with Harry, according to Newsweek. In the video, she participated in the opening of a new wing at an animal charity in the UK and paid tribute to her late friend Oli Juste, who passed away unexpectedly in January 2022. The video of Markle was shown at the unveiling of the Oli Juste Wing at Mayhew's Centre in north London. She said, "A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful team at Mayhew who have worked tirelessly to bring this dream to life."

2. The Couple Continues to Use Their Titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Markle and Harry recently launched a new website, prominently featuring their royal titles. They changed it from archewell.com to sussex.com, where visitors are greeted by the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as per Mirror. Following their departure from the Royal Family, it was decided they could retain their Duke and Duchess titles, though not their HRH titles. The website will serve as a platform for the latest updates about the couple, including bios for Harry and Meghan, as well as links to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions endeavors.

3. Markle’s Coat of Arms is Displayed on the Sussex Website

Markle and Harry's recently unveiled website exudes a regal essence, with subtle nods to their royal heritage. As revealed by PEOPLE, one notable feature of the website is a captivating photograph capturing the couple's presence at the September 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony. Over the photo is a text reading, "The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The website proudly displays Markle's coat of arms, a symbol given to her in 2018 before her marriage to Harry. Following their wedding in May 2018, the palace unveiled Markle's newly designed coat of arms.

4. Harry Discussed His Intentions to Return on Good Morning America

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Harry announced his upcoming return to the UK. He expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to visit his father after his cancer diagnosis. He said, "Look I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I'm grateful for that." In response to whether the diagnosis could help reconcile their feud, Harry expressed confidence that it would have a unifying effect. He said, "Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."