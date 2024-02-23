King Charles Faces This ‘Tough’ Decision for Prince Harry After Reunion Post Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles must make a difficult choice about Prince Harry, his younger son. Following the announcement of the King's cancer diagnosis, the monarch and the Duke of Sussex had a brief meeting, with Harry flying in from Los Angeles, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle, to be at his father's side.

But now that Harry has promised to support the family by taking on additional responsibilities within the Royal family and spending an increasing amount of time with them, it is up to the King to determine whether or not to let him do it, per The Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Following Charles's diagnosis of an unidentified kind of cancer, many royal analysts have projected that Harry will temporarily resume his responsibilities as a working royal. This is especially likely given that Prince William already has a full plate with his wife Kate Middleton recovering from an intended abdominal surgery.

But now, several sources close to the King have elaborated on the problem at hand. Despite Harry's impressive gesture of flying to the UK to be by his dad's side, sources report that the King is “firmly of the opinion” that Harry will not be going back to his duty. A source said to Daily Mail, per news.com.au, “Have the King and Harry been speaking? Yes. Does this mean a return to the fold even temporarily? No.”

“Aside from a small number of investitures, the King does not plan to offload a great number of duties on other family members while he undergoes treatment,” another source elaborated as to why Harry's royal work might not transpire.

Harry and Charles seem to be trying to mend their broken relationship, even if it doesn't look like they are working together. According to the reports, Charles would be willing to mend his tense connection with his son. Harry opened up about his newfound relationship in this time of intense crisis in an appearance on ABC News' Good Morning America, saying, “I love my family. And the fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see [my father] and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

These ppl are so desperate for Harry to come bk they are shameless. Their brain is so deluded that everytime H opens his mouth all they hear is "his coming hm, and his getting a divorce." Classic jilted lovers' syndrome. #sussexsquad #ToxicBritishPress #racistbritishmedia pic.twitter.com/GRSfvQLfvD — honeyy brazen hussy 💙💙 🇺🇸 I FOLLOW BACK! (@honeyy) February 17, 2024

The show's presenter, Will Reeves, the son of the late paralyzed Superman actor Christopher Reeve, then brought up his personal experience with family grief as he posed the question. “I’ve also found in my own life that sort of an illness in the family can have a galvanizing or a sort of reunifying effect for a family. Is that possible in this case?” the presenter asked. Harry responded, “I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again. I have got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK. I will stop in and see my family as much as I can.”