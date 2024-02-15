Prince Harry ‘Plans to Bring Lilibet and Archie’ to Royal Palace to See Cancer-Stricken King Charles

In the latest royal development, Prince Harry has reportedly had a heart-to-heart with his father, King Charles, during a recent visit, and now speculation is rife that he intends to arrange another trip, this time accompanied by his two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. While King Charles has previously met both Archie and Lilibet, the Sussexes' relocation to the United States and pandemic restrictions have created a gap in family visits. According to reports, Charles hasn't seen his grandchildren since the Queen's Jubilee in 2022, making Harry's recent visit a significant reunion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tim Graham

During his recent visit to the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children did not accompany Harry, prompting speculation about Harry's desire to spend more time in his homeland and introduce his children to their British relatives. "Harry wants to spend more time in the UK and bring the children over to be with [Charles] and their cousins, but he will have to prove himself first," the insider revealed. Harry's return to the US following his meeting with Charles didn't mark the end of his public engagements, as he recently made an appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Toby Melville

According to body language expert Judi James, Harry displayed confidence and a positive demeanor, leading to speculation that his recent reunion with his father may have influenced his mood per GB News. While Markle reportedly prefers to maintain her distance from England, Harry is said to be determined to mend fences and address the rifts that have arisen within the Royal Family. "Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused," the insider shared per Ok Magazine.

📝 Prince Harry's Family! ✨️💫

His gorgeous wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex , his precious kids Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex and His mother in law Mama Doria. ❤️#DukeofSussex #HarryandMeghan #DuchessMeghan #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/3KLqqUj9xd — MimiRoche (@Mimicinque) February 7, 2024

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines in 2020 when they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family and subsequently relocated to the US. Notably, Markle did not visit the UK in 2023, signaling a continuation of the rift between the Sussexes and the Firm. Lately, Prince Harry and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton's relationship has reportedly faced strains too. Despite maintaining civility in public, their dynamics as brother-in-law and sister-in-law has allegedly deteriorated, particularly since reports emerged of tensions between Harry's wife, Markle, and Middleton. Following news of King Charles's cancer diagnosis and Middleton's recent abdominal surgery, Harry made a spontaneous visit to his hometown from California, where he now resides with his family.

May #PrincessMeghan and her kids stay far away from that island. Let Karma have her way and don't get in her path. Let #PrinceHarry do what he must b/c the ties that bind are binding, but protect yourself and your kids from those evil, hateful people. pic.twitter.com/wjo9iDtztY — WarriorPrincess (Damn Brazen Hussy) (@JasonVa28657132) February 5, 2024

As reported by The Mirror UK, Prince Harry's recent visit may have reignited feelings of mistrust between him and Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert. Previously, Middleton and her husband, Prince William, had a close and affectionate relationship with Harry and Markle.