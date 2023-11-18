Kim Kardashian is an emanated fashion icon, known for her savvy instinct in style and clothing. The Kardashians star is often spotted in some pretty decadent clothing that echoes the modern trend of fashion. In addition, she seems to be in pretty great shape physically as fans continue to note her slimming waistline in recent months. Nevertheless, fans seem to have finally uncovered her actual size through her clothing website: Kardashian Kloset which is practically a thrift store consisting of clothes worn by a member of her family including the SKIMS mogul herself.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Finally Settles Lawsuit With Seven of Her Housekeepers Over Unpaid Wages

According toThe U.S. Sun, Kardashian recently decided to re-sell a stunning piece of clothing that’s possibly on every fashion enthusiast’s list of tops to own. Earlier this week, she took to the aforementioned website to unveil the sale of her stylish black and silver Gucci Tank Top which appeared to have a mesh-like aesthetic. This article of clothing may appear ordinary but in assurance, it is quite extraordinary considering the brand which has produced it.

Image Source: Kardashian Kloset

A highlight of the top is that it's adorned with rhinestones throughout the ‘GG’ monogramming. In addition, it’s actually an “extremely rare” find in her closet as it was last produced in 1998. Given the brand name and the addition of a precious stone, it's only natural for it to have quite a bounty. As per the official website, the top is valued at nearly $10K with the actual price capped at a whopping $9,995.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Here's Why Kourtney Kardashian Said 'Meanest Things' to Sister Kim Kardashian

Now coming to the crux of the matter - the size of the top, which as per the product description is said to be ‘Extra Small’. This is said to be Kardashian’s actual size as revealed by her on the website. Given her slimmed-down figure, fans were curious about a possible update or rather progress report concerning her size. However, just before fans praised her for the weight she’s lost due to her intense fitness routines and an extremely strict diet, they had slammed the mother of four for flaunting her wealth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Fans Left Confused After Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Title of 'GQ Man of The Year': "Is This a Joke?"

The reality star faced quite a heavy backlash for reportedly being “overindulgent” in light of the birthday present she gifted her son Psalm on his last birthday in 2022. As per sources, she gifted him a breathtaking [and pricey] piece of jewelry. Ajay Anand, the CEO of Rare Carat Diamond Marketplace commented on the fetching ‘P-shaped’ necklace.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Not only was it worth approximately $200K but it seems to “contain over 40 carats of emeralds in “square-shaped and rectangular cuts”. Furthermore, in his expert opinion Anand said: “Often, jewelry designers will resort to using smaller emerald sizes in the chain to keep prices down.” He clarified that given the dextrous design and length of the chain that “no expense was spared” during its creation.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Believes Kim Kardashian is the 'World’s Most Overrated Celebrity'

Mommy Kim Kardashian is Left Surprised as Daughter North Approves Of Her Met Gala Outfit