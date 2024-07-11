Here's How Internet Reacted to Ivanka Trump's Golf Day with Pardoned Prisoner Alice Marie Johnson

Ivanka Trump, former First Daughter, spends a beautiful summer day playing golf with pardoned prisoner Alice Marie Johnson. The former federal prisoner posted photos of her enjoying "good summer fun" with the former president's daughter and her family after Ivanka's good friend Kim Kardashian advocated for her freedom in her meeting with Donald Trump in 2018.

Johnson posted a series of photos and captioned, "Big summer fun with my good friend @ivankatrump! It was a pleasure spending time with her beautiful family and friends." The duo brought their families together for a fun day out, playing games, having dinner, and competing in golf. Ivanka sported a short workout dress and a baseball cap hitting her shot.

Image Source: Getty Images

In the follow-up images, they changed to stylish evening wear for a fancy dine-out experience. In another video, Ivanka showcased her golfing skills by shooting a killer golf swing and later hugged Johnson while sharing a good laugh and posing for the camera. The 42-year-old posed for a group photo alongside their other pals, including her three kids- 12-year-old Arabella, 9-year-old Joseph, and 8-year-old Theodore, as per Daily Mail.

I reunited with my war angel @KimKardashian and honored her with the @ActionForGood_ #ChampionOfJustice Award. So many of my dear friends and loved ones came from all over to celebrate #FiveYearsFree including @terrycrews @rebeccakcrews and the one and only @theshawnholley. pic.twitter.com/AwYMs6381J — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) June 10, 2023

People on social media gushed over their friendship. A fan on Instagram, @annecliftpyron, wrote, "I love it!!" @chocblend1 praised, "You all look beautiful...Ivanka nice hit!!!" @jeana_galbraith_potts_ appreciated that they are still in touch, "Love that you all stay connected!" @kemalin98 blessed them, "Keep yr smiles 4Ever." @rikalicious added, "Looks so fun."

Big summer fun with my good friend @IvankaTrump! ☀️ It was a pleasure spending time with her beautiful family and friends. pic.twitter.com/j62jqZQFCt — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) July 9, 2024

The two became close friends after their mutual pal Kardashian convinced ex-commander-in-chief Trump to pardon her and overturn her conviction while she had already served 22 years in imprisonment for her involvement in cocaine trafficking in Memphis. After her release in 2018, Johnson began advocating to seek pardon for others like her who are serving long jail time for minor, almost non-violent offenses.

The now-78-year-old announced his decision in the Oval Office, alongside Johnson, "We're giving Alice a full pardon. I just told her. That means you can do whatever you want in life. Just keep doing the great job you're doing. Alice has done an incredible job since she's been out, and recommending other people to grant clemency," as per CNN.

The 69-year-old, who's now a criminal justice reform advocate, appeared at the Republican National Convention and praised Trump for signing a criminal justice reform bill, the First Step Act, into law. She said, "It was real justice reform. And it brought joy, hope, and freedom to thousands of well-deserving people. I hollered, 'Hallelujah!' It's a feeling I will never forget."

This is so unfair... https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017

The Hulu star, who's a close friend of Ivanka, advocated for Johnson's release soon after she saw her video on social media and began publicly asking for her pardon. It was her first offense and she was arrested in 1993 and was imprisoned since 1996. Kardashian shared her video on X, formerly Twitter, and captioned it, "This is so unfair."

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Kardashian first contacted Trump's son-in-law and his former senior adviser Jared Kushner to pardon Johnson for her non-violent crime and eventually release her. Kushner had been firsthand spearheading prison reform inside the White House. The reality star reached the Oval Office to meet then-President Trump and discuss prison reforms. And it worked in Johnson's favor, per ABC News.

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

After Johnson was finally pardoned and released, Kardashian wrote, "So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson."