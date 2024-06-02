Here Are 7 Well-Known Celebrities Who Kept Their 'Serious Sickness' Under Wraps

These Celebrities Kept Their Health Issues a Secret

As fans, we often look at celebrities as our icons, but even they are susceptible to serious health issues, just like everyone else. Some of Hollywood's biggest names have managed to keep their health struggles hidden from the public eye, leaving fans surprised when the truth eventually came out. Typically, stars prefer to keep such matters private until they've fully recovered, sometimes keeping their surgeries under wraps for months, years, or even decades. Here are 7 well-known celebrities who successfully kept their major surgeries a secret.

1. Chadwick Boseman

The sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman sent shockwaves through the film industry. His agent disclosed the reason behind his decision to keep his battle with cancer private. The Black Panther icon succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 43, a diagnosis he received in 2016, according to The Independent. His illness was largely unknown, even to his close ones. Boseman's friends were also unaware, as he attributed his weight loss to his vegetarian diet and fitness routine. Despite his health struggles, Boseman continued to work diligently behind the scenes to advance his career.

2. Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke, known for her role in Game of Thrones, shared a challenging part of her life when she had to undergo brain surgery between two seasons of the show. Her first aneurysm struck in 2011, catching her off guard while she was working out. The pain was so intense that she collapsed in a bathroom, as reported by the BBC. In 2013, during a performance in New York, she faced a second aneurysm on the other side of her brain. This time, the surgery was much more invasive, requiring her skull to be opened up. Clarke's courage and resilience through these experiences have been truly inspiring.

3. Selena Gomez

In 2017, Selena Gomez surprised her fans by announcing on Instagram that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus. The then 25-year-old singer and actress shared this personal news to provide clarity to her fans who had been curious about her low profile. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health." As reported by TODAY, she added, “There aren’t words to describe how I can thank my beautiful friend. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis."

4. Jamie Kennedy

Jamie Kennedy, known for his humor, took a serious turn during a conversation with the hosts of The Doctors. The comedian opened up about a longstanding health issue he has been dealing with for decades—congenital heart block, as reported by E! News. Kennedy said, "Ever since I was 10 years old I was diagnosed with congenital heart block, and then when I was 14, I got a pacemaker put it." The doctors on the show were taken aback, likely because the typical recipient of a pacemaker is well into their 60s.

5. Mark Ruffalo

In a podcast discussion, Mark Ruffalo revealed a chilling experience from over two decades ago. Just before the birth of his son Keen with his wife Sunrise Coigney, he had a dream that he had a brain tumor. Unfortunately, this dream became a reality, as reported by CNN. It took Ruffalo several decades to openly discuss his brain surgery in 2001, finally doing so in 2024. Despite the benign nature of the mass, the surgery left him with a year of temporary facial paralysis and permanent deafness in one ear.

6. Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's passing in October 2023 deeply saddened fans all across the world, who cherished his portrayal of Chandler on Friends and his comedic talent. In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, published in 2022, Perry appeared to have moved past his struggles, as noted by Nicki Swift. However, a December 2023 autopsy report revealed high ketamine levels in his body. Perry also endured 14 major stomach surgeries, shedding light on the challenges he faced despite his public persona.

7. Kate Middleton

In a shocker update, Kate Middleton caught the world off guard, including those closest to her, with the palace's announcement on January 17th of her hospitalization. The Princess of Wales had undergone planned abdominal surgery at the London Clinic, a day before the announcement. Just three weeks prior, there had been no indication of any impending health issues as Middleton joined Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, for a Christmas morning outing, as reported by PEOPLE. Middleton remained in the hospital for a couple of weeks following the procedure.