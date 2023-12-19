Derek Hough, the acclaimed judge on Dancing with the Stars, recently opened up about a deeply personal and difficult chapter of his life to the public. Hayley Erbert, his wife, underwent an emergency craniectomy after a life-threatening incident occurred during their Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington, D.C. The couple's journey through this unanticipated medical crisis has been an emotional rollercoaster of resilience and gratitude.

Hough took to Instagram on December 7th to inform the public about the concerning situation, revealing that Hayley Erbert had become disoriented and was later diagnosed with a cranial hematoma caused by a burst blood vessel, per Today. Because of the gravity of the situation, an emergency craniectomy was required, which is a surgical procedure in which a portion of the skull is removed to relieve pressure on the brain. This procedure is usually performed in an emergency to avoid further complications.

Hough provided updates on Erbert's progress in the days that followed, emphasizing the difficulties they faced and the uncertainties that loomed. However, a recent Instagram post featured a video of the couple walking hand in hand, accompanied by a hopeful caption, as reported by Marca. Hough expressed gratitude for the help they've received, both in terms of medical care and from their community.

Hough wrote in the caption, "As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives. It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update. Hayley is doing well."

Hough said, "Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury. Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received. It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change."

Hough added, "But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us. We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time. While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it. We love you all. With heartfelt thanks, Hayley and Derek."

