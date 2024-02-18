Here Are 10 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members Who Are Former SUR Employees

Vanderpump Rules: 10 Cast Members Who Were Part of the SUR Staff

As the highly anticipated season 11 of Vanderpump Rules approaches, fans are curious to see how the fallout from the shocking scandals of season 10 will impact the cast. A central location for much of the drama on the show is SUR, the trendy restaurant and lounge owned by Lisa Vanderpump. Over the years, several cast members have worked at SUR, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the show. Have a closer look at 10 cast members who were part of the SUR staff. Several members have moved on to pursue other opportunities, their time at the restaurant played a prominent role in molding the dynamic of the show and their relationships with each other.

1. Peter Madrigal

Peter Madrigal is the only cast member who still works at SUR. Starting as a busboy in 2008, he worked his way up to manager by 2011. It was revealed that his dream is to own his lounge some day during season 100 but he was not fully prepared for the same. Working at SUR since 2008, he now runs the whole place. He is the oldest Vanderpump Rules cast member. Madrigal was also an ex-boyfriend of both Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder.

2. Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix joined the SUR staff in season 2, leaving behind her job at Villa Blanca. Her relationship with Tom Sandoval caused tension with fellow cast member Kristen Doute. Villa Blanca is also one of Lisa’s restaurants. Doute’s unhappiness was due to the close friendship of Sandoval, her then-boyfriend, and Madix. Doute’s sixth sense was later proven right as Sandoval and Madix ended up together and dated for more than a decade. Madix no longer works at SUR but is soon opening a sandwich shop known as Something About Her with her long-time friend and castmate Katie Maloney.

3. Tom Sandoval

As per the reports of Screen Rant, Sandoval was a bartender at SUR from 2012 to 2019, even after opening his own restaurant, Tom Tom. Sandoval owns the restaurant with best friend and fellow Vanderpump Rules member Tom Schwartz. They also opened a bar and lounge named Schwartz & Sandy's, but it is not going well as it was revealed that Sandoval cheated on then-girlfriend Madix with their common friend and VPR cast member Rachel Leviss. He was caught when Madix found a racy video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone.

4. Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay previously worked at Villa Blanca before joining the SUR staff in season 1. Despite some initial rift, she proved herself to be a dedicated employee. She was previously seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where she was blamed of sleeping with Brandi Glandville’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. She loved her job as she once said, "And I think that if there is a season 9, I'm hoping that you'll see more of that. Because I love my job, I love what I do, it's just frustrating when I don't feel that it's an accurate portrayal and it can affect other jobs."

5. James Kennedy

James Kennedy worked as both a busboy and a DJ at SUR before pursuing music full-time. He has a roller coaster relationship with fellow cast member Kristen Doute. He had a rift with Sandoval because he was dating Sandoval’s ex. For his friendship fallout, he said, “It would suck too, like, I don't know, throw it over a silly mistake. It's a work in progress. It always is. I mean, one minute we're up, like the next minute we'll be down, we'll see how this season pans out."

6. Katie Maloney

Katie Maloney was one of SUR’s most loyal employees, starting in 2009. She worked her way up to becoming a cocktail waitress but has since left to pursue other ventures. She was in a pretty serious relationship with Schwartz and eventually got married to him in 2016 but were divorced by 2022. They released a statement asserting, "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

7. Jax Taylor

Jax Taylor was a bartender at SUR before joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules. He broke up with his then girlfriend Stassi Schroeder at the end of the first season of the show. Since 2020 Taylor stopped working at SUR. Taylor currently co-owns a Bar in Los Angeles with his wife and former castmate and SUR employee, Brittany Cartwright. He shared his love for his child and fatherhood reminiscing, "I just love barbecuing. That's what I did with my dad. Like, there was nothing better. And I was very, very close to my father. We were always hanging out in the backyard or barbecuing, just being together and running through the sprinklers and stuff."

8. Stassi Schroeder

Stassi worked at SUR for several years before quitting during season 2. She started her podcast after leaving the show and married Beau Clark. There was a big drama when Taylor ditched her wedding. She shared, 'I do miss them at times. They hurt me, they really did. It feels like I can't trust them anymore. I am over it but it doesn't mean I have to go be besties with these people again,' She also said, 'Good friends don't do that. They don't talk s*** about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they're coming and give a list of reasons why they're not coming to other people. Friends don't do that to each other.'

9. Kristen Doute

Kristen was a cocktail waitress at SUR for seven years before being fired for driving during the job in season 3. Doute was not comfortable with Sandoval and Madix’s closeness which later turned into a decade-long romance. Although Sandoval cheated on Madix for Rachel Leviss. Doute claimed Sandoval cheated multiple times. She revealed, “Since the Raquel news broke, I've heard multiple things. No one that I know personally but specifically one when he and Schwartz were doing appearances together, a friend of a friend hooked up with him.”

10. Rachel Leviss

Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel, worked at SUR in 2019. Her high-profile affair with Sandoval led to her quitting the job and leaving the show for good. She was in a mental health facility to deal with the situation. She revealed, "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth, and take time to be ok with being alone," she said. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."