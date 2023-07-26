When Courtney Love Said She Had an Affair With Gavin Rossdale While He Was Married to Gwen Stefani

Ok, It's complicated. Courtney Love claimed she had an extramarital affair with American musician Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. If that wasn't shocking enough, Kurt Cobain's widow also alleged that the Don't Speak singer knew they were sleeping with each other, reported The Mirror.

On The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM Radio, the American rockstar confessed that Rossdale cheated on his then-wife Stefani with her over eight months. She also said he was "good in bed" and revealed they "had a really good time" together for that brief period. The Hole singer also said she envisioned marrying Rossdale one time.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love bathroom selfie, taken in their hotel during Nirvana’s 1992 Japanese tour. pic.twitter.com/wkS59e0LP1 — History Photographed (@HistoryInPics) October 30, 2016

"We were like, 'Let's go spend our rock star money,'" Love added, per US Weekly. "He was lovely," she claimed. But their 'fling' didn't last, and the 59-year-old got so much hate.

She told the host, "Everyone gave me so much shit because Gavin sounded a lot like Kurt. But man, he was such an Adonis in his day! He got good in bed... something happened. Maybe Gwen taught him, for all I know," per Glamour.

Stefani and Rossdale married in 2002. The ex-couple has three children, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. Love dished about Stefani's knowledge of her husband's affair, "Yes. She does know...We didn't have a lot of pressure on each other, but we did like each other quite a bit." Stern confirmed, "You mean he was having sex with you while he was with her?" She responded, "Everyone, yeah, and a few other people."

This isn't the first time Rossdale got involved in a relationship scandal. Stefani was devastated after finding out in 2004 when DNA tests revealed British model Daisy Lowe was Rossdale's secret lovechild, reported The Daily Mail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

The girl child, aka Daisy Lowe, was born in 1989 when Rossdale had a relationship with singer Pearl Lowe. However, both Stefani and Rossdale kept mum about Love's sensational claims. Love's ex-husband Kurt Cobain committed suicide in 1994 when their daughter Frances Bean, now 30, was just a toddler.

Nirvana's Cobain was crowned the king of pop after he dethroned Michael Jackson's Dangerous from the top of the charts in January 1992. He officially married Love on February 24, 1992, on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, reported New York Post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Randy Shropshire

Charles R. Cross, author of the 2001 book Heavier Than Heaven: A Biography of Kurt Cobain, told the outlet, "Well, they were both pretty unconventional people. I think the idea of the wedding in a church; I couldn't imagine that happening in a billion years." But sadly, their romance "died" after Cobain's tragic suicide after two years of marital bliss.

The author added, "Kurt Cobain picked Courtney Love, and Courtney Love picked Kurt Cobain. No matter how flawed they were at times as individuals, they were two people that loved each other." The singer's drug addiction, in particular, heroin- was a destructive force in their relationship.

Courtney Love Pens Tribute to Kurt Cobain on 29th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss Him Deeply' https://t.co/SyL5fjM6Kq — People (@people) April 7, 2023

Several allegations blamed Love for Cobain's sudden death, but she shared her true feelings with Rolling Stone, "And the best thing to do was to pray for him and show him joy, so he could feel the vibration of the joy. But now I know he's dissipated, and he's gone. There's not anything left."

