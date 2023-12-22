In the whirlwind world of Sister Wives. Where polygamous relationships and family dynamics take center stage. Fans are now grappling with a bitter revelation. It has left them furious. TLC recently dropped a teaser for Christine Brown's much-anticipated wedding special. Only to stir up a storm. Storm of controversy by featuring two disgraced family members.

As the preview unfolded on Instagram. Showcasing Brown's excitement about her impending nuptials with David Woolley. Fans were caught off guard, as per The Sun. The lovey-dovey footage portrayed the couple in wholesome moments. With Brown expressing her readiness to walk down the aisle. However, the joyous atmosphere took an unexpected turn with the appearance of Kody Brown. Who is Christine's ex-husband, and his remaining wife, Robyn.

Jenelle Brown, one of Christine's co-stars, attempted to soothe the wounds inflicted by Kody's past actions, acknowledging the openness of Christine and Woolley's affection. But as Kody gloated about foreseeing the wedding, Robyn's interruption with a seemingly insincere declaration of happiness for the couple left fans irate. The backlash was swift and unforgiving, with viewers taking to the comments section to vent their frustrations. Accusations were hurled at Robyn, with one viewer sharply stating, "Robin showing her true colors here." Another viewer expressed visceral disgust, exclaiming, "The way Robyn is talking and behaving makes me wanna vomit."

Sister Wives' Christine Brown was over the moons, days before marrying David Woolley



The criticism extended to Kody as well, with viewers questioning his inclusion in the wedding special. "Why does Kody have to be included? It's Christine's special day, and including her ex-husband and his wife ruins it for the audience," one commentator pointed out. Despite the anticipation surrounding Christine's wedding, the controversy has cast a shadow over the upcoming two-part Sister Wives Wedding Special, scheduled to air on January 7, 2024, and January 14, 2024.

The actual wedding took place in early October. At the Red Cliffs Lodge Hotel in Moab, Utah. Was an all-day affair attended by approximately 300 guests. Christine's eldest son, Paedon Brown, and her father, Rex Allred, escorted her down the aisle. Creating a picturesque scene against the backdrop of Utah's canyons and river. However, notable absences were felt as Kody and Robyn chose to skip the nuptials.

In a surprising turn of events, a recent exclusive clip from Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started special delves into the family's past. Particularly Kody's controversial choice. In Robyn's wedding dress, as per People. The clip reveals a tense moment where Kody's revelation about being intimately involved in selecting Robyn's dress. It sparks resentment among the other wives.

The emotional fallout from this revelation. It exposes deep-seated tensions. Also issues within the plural marriage. As the Sister Wives revisit this moment. Kody's admission continues to reverberate. With Christine expressing her hurt and Robyn. Defending Kody's role in the dress selection. As the controversy surrounding Christine's wedding continues to unfold, fans are left wondering about the long-lasting impact on the Brown family dynamics and the future of Sister Wives.

