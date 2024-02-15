Kim Kardashian's Fans Aghast After She Shows off ‘Massive New Veneers’ in Latest Profile Picture

Kim Kardashian's recent TikTok profile photo in which she displayed her new teeth has her fans berating her.

Kim posted a picture of herself grinning on the TikTok account she shares with her daughter North West. The Kardashians star flashed her teeth at the camera in a close-up selfie. She had a full face of glam makeup and her black hair was styled pin-straight. Kim's perfectly white, straight teeth took up the majority of the picture, per The Sun.

Following their suspicions that the celebrity was using veneers, fans raced to Reddit to share their opinions. A screenshot of the profile image was posted on a popular Kardashian subreddit discussion by a member, who then reposted it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

They labeled the topic "Kim's TikTok profile picture" and included a skull emoji. "What a hideous thing," said a user. A user commented on her looking like a horse, "looks like when I dangle a carrot in front of my cousin's horse." Another person compared her to a reptile, saying, "Every time I see this I think 'reptilian' lol."

Several fans slammed her teeth. "OMG, her veneers are massive," a fan said. "I wonder how much she paid for teeth whitening... Like all her other cosmetic procedures," another person said. Another user said, "Oof, girl no, stop," about the picture. "Who paid/did for her veneers? She is contractually obligated to have it for 90 days," another fan wrote. Several admirers just left videos and photographs of horses, while another shared a video of someone afraid, with a caption that said, "I am scared to death right now."

In 2018, E! News interviewed a prominent celebrity dentist regarding Kim's dental procedures. Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Amber Rose, Iggy Azalea, Shay Mitchell, Megan Fox, Tyga, Justin Bieber, and Robert Downey, Jr. all credit Dr. Kevin Sands, DDS with their beautiful whites. "For Golden Globes and Oscars, I work from like six in the morning to 12 at night," he told E! News. "Everyone wants their teeth whiter."

The premium teeth whitening package costs around $750, although it represents only a small portion of this cosmetic dentist's revenue. "Ninety percent of my business is veneers," he stated.

To keep his clients' teeth white after their surgeries, the dentist created his own product, with a little assistance from Kim K: a whitening spray that also serves as a breath freshener. "I was inspired by Kim Kardashian, because at the time she had an app, and she asked me to put my product on it, and I said ‘Kim, I don't have a product,'" he said.

However, Kim persisted, and the expert developed a one-of-a-kind solution that met his clients' expectations. "Once you spray it on, when you drink red wine, soy sauce or different colors of food, it doesn't adhere to the teeth," the pro said.