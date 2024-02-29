Gwen Stefani Fans Ask, 'Where's Blake?' After She Celebrates Milestone Family Activity With Sons

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s marriage has been one of the most talked about in recent times. Many speculate they’ve allegedly split or are having trouble in paradise since they’ve been spending time away from each other. As noted by Inquisitr earlier, Shelton had briefly left the country, sparking rumors of marriage woes. Although they did reunite, it was still fleeting. However, if there’s one thing their blended family seems to love it’s spending time amid the frosty snow. In particular, they enjoy going ice skating. Shelton wouldn’t miss something that precious right?

As per The U.S Sun, Stefani recently shared a sweet video featuring her children having a grand time at an ice skating rink. Stefani shared a montage of their sweetest moments with bright smiles on their faces. Stefani and Shelton’s kids were decked in appropriate gear followed by beanies to keep them warm. The Rich Girl singer, however, decided to go without her cap.

She sported an oversized cameo jacket followed by a chic pair of jeans. She went full glam for her makeup and wore a shade of her iconic red lipstick and pink eyeshadow. She accessorized herself with a minimalistic string of simple pearls wound securely around her neck. She captioned her video with three emojis summarizing her thoughts: a snowflake, a skating boot, and a white heart.

@gwenstefani and the boys having a blast ice skating ⛸️

Enjoy!!!! https://t.co/BCpVUeosIv — Sharon (@s63_sharon) February 26, 2024

As mentioned earlier, many took notice of Shelton’s absence on the scene. He’d usually be holding her hand or even joining in the fun with the little ones. Strangely, he wasn’t anywhere to be seen in the video. Several eagle-eyed fans took clear notice and took to the comment section of her post to share their bewilderment.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are perfect together. If they ever split, so will my heart. Also they should do more songs together. — B (@Briannaaa_J) January 22, 2020

A doubtful person asked, “Where’s Blake? I hope they stay together.” Another person replied saying, “There is absolutely NOTHING wrong in their marriage. Stop reading the lying gossip tabloid website!”

Another suspicious user echoed the first person’s question enquiring, “Where’s Blake???” Likewise, a few netizens chimed with possible news of his whereabouts. One claimed, “My girlfriend saw him in a concert last night in Detroit!” Another said, “Everyone knows where Blake is.” Several others mentioned that the singer is ‘On Tour’ and is busy ‘working.’ Likewise, many were perplexed about Shelton missing out on a jolly old family activity.

Rumors aside, it doesn’t look like there’s anything wrong with the couple itself or rather there was nothing wrong in the first place. Just when doubts began closing in, she shared a snippet of her and her husband practically hugging each other lovingly. This was to mark the release of her song with Shelton: Purple Irises. The couple were seen gazing at each other with fond affection in their eyes, cementing beliefs that they’re not breaking up anytime soon!