Amy Slaton of '1000-lb Sisters' Shares Precious Moments with Son Glenn, Delights Fans

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of domestic abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Popular reality TV personality Amy Slaton, known for the hit show "1000-lb Sisters," recently delighted her TikTok followers by sharing an adorable family update. The 35-year-old star shared a cute moment with her youngest son, Glenn, in a sweet video clip.

Image Source: Tiktok | @amyhalterman87

Slaton took to TikTok to give fans a glimpse into her life as a loving mother. In the short video, her youngest son Glenn can be seen playing with his toys as she showers him with affectionate coos. The endearing sight captured the hearts of her followers, who flooded the comments section with messages of adoration and good wishes for little Glenn.

Slaton's fans couldn't help but express their admiration for her beautiful family. Many comments gushed over the cuteness of Glenn, while others praised Slaton for her dedication as a mother, as per IrishMirror. From compliments on her adorable boys to offers of babysitting, the supportive messages displayed the genuine love and connection that Slaton's followers feel towards her and her family.

Image Source: Tiktok | @amyhalterman87

One follower commented, "Oh bless him, beautiful little Glenn, hope you are all well," while another wrote, "You have the most adorable boys. I just want to squeeze them. lol love you girl and your family." Another exclaimed, "He's getting so big!!!! How cute! Can I babysit? Lol," while somebody chimed in, "He is so big and he looks like his brother and his mommy."

Slaton and Michael Halterman announced their separation earlier this year, shortly after the birth of their son Glenn. She has been navigating a challenging divorce from her estranged husband. During the divorce hearing on May 3, Slaton dropped domestic violence charges against Halterman, as reported by The U.S. Sun. Following the hearing, Slaton was photographed leaving the Kentucky courthouse in casual attire, wearing black sweatpants and a zip-up hoodie, with her vibrant purple hair pulled back.

Image Source: Tiktok | @amyhalterman87

In a previous interview with U.S Weekly, Slaton revealed her contentment with her current family situation and expressed that she did not desire to have more children. She said, "I do not want more kids, my family is complete! As a busy mom, I just take care of them, when they sleep that’s when I get a bath or do other things for myself."

According to documents obtained by the publication, it was Halterman who initiated the process of annulling their marriage. Despite their separation, it is noteworthy that the couple's relationship had roots that extended beyond their TLC debut, as they were high school sweethearts.

Slaton's journey has resonated deeply with viewers around the world. Her authenticity and vulnerability on the show have generated a genuine fanbase who continue to support her.

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.