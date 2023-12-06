Taylor Swift Has the Sweetest Reaction to Mariska Hargitay Naming Her Cat ‘Karma’

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay recently introduced a new family member, an adorable feline named 'Karma'. She made the sweet announcement on her Instagram page with a charming post. Hargitay revealed in the caption that the feline's name was inspired by Taylor Swift's iconic track, Karma. "Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat," she captioned the post along with a cat emoji.

Swift herself was the one who expressed her gratitude the most apart from the fans who quickly flooded the comments area with congratulatory messages. "Are you serious?!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle. Love this so much !!" the Lavender Haze hitmaker wrote.

As per Page Six, Swift is the proud cat mother of Benjamin Button and Meredith Grey. In 2014 she named her other cat Olivia Benson, taking inspiration from Hargitay's role on the crime drama series Law & Order: SVU. When the Blank Space songstress asked Hargitay to feature in the legendary Bad Blood music video in 2015, they became even closer, and their bond was cemented. The NBC star once narrated that Swift was “so sweet” when they ran into each other at a New York City concert. “We were somewhere so far out in Queens,” Hargitay explained. “She was like a little angel and goes, ‘Do you guys need a ride?’" the Lover songstress stayed true to her word and dropped Hargitay home from the concert.

Hargitay had attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Nashville over the summer. She uploaded a video of herself singing along to The Man and Shake It Off throughout the performance. “Thank you magnificent and miraculous @taylorswift for your magic,” Hargitay wrote after the May show. “It’s such a gift to be in your stunning, sparkly, powerful, and delicate wonderland. “How do you make a stadium filled with 70,000 people feel like your cozy living room?” she asked. “You are pure magic! Thank you for your exquisite talent, your courage, and all your wisdom.”

While attending the WMC Women's Media Awards in New York City, the veteran actress gushed about the Ready for It songstress saying, "She's pure magic. There's nothing she can’t do," Hargitay said to ETOnline. "It's been so beautiful to reconnect to that innocence, you know? I think Taylor gives such a beautiful message to kids and unlocks these girls' emotions."

"I see how it affects my daughter and she cries and just opens up like a flower," said Hargitay, who took her 12-year-old daughter, Amaya, to the premiere of Swift's documentary, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. "And [I see] how meaningful it is, and I’m grateful to be part of it and watch that journey."

Hargitay added, "See this powerful, incredible loving but tender woman. And it has been so beautiful [to see] how she gracefully walked through her journey and allowed herself to evolve and truly step into her power pose, her talent, and all of her glory. And she's got quite a bit of it."

"And [she] invited all the women and men of the world to join her," she concluded. "I think she is a magic-maker."

