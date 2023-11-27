After Trouble in Kanye West's New Paradise, Kim Kardashian Still Feels ‘Traumatized’ From Past Marriage

In an exclusive revelation, psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman has shed light on the emotional toll Kim Kardashian is said to be feeling "traumatized" in the aftermath of her marriage and subsequent divorce with Kanye West. As rumors surrounding Kanye West's new marriage to model Bianca Censori circulate, Honigman's tarot reading for the Mirror reveals Kim's lingering trauma and apparent disconnection from Kanye's current life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sagliocco

Also Read: Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Encouraging Daughter North West's 'Rude and Disrespectful' Behavior

Kardashian and West, once dubbed a Hollywood power couple, married in 2014. The high-profile marriage resulted in four children but eventually ended in divorce, which was finalized in November 2022. While the divorce marked a new chapter in both of their lives, it appears that the past continues to haunt Kardashian's emotional well-being.

According to Honigman's tarot reading, the 8 of Swords card indicates that Kim's relationship with West has left her "traumatized." The SKIMS founder appears to be carrying emotional baggage from her time with the rapper, 46. Kardashian, according to Honigman, "doesn't think about him therefore, unless she needs to, she tries not to talk to him and prefers to go through the day without even hearing his name".

Kim Kardashian 'traumatised' by marriage to Kanye West as life with new wife crumbles pic.twitter.com/LhSsJTmfjA — Latest Loud (@LatestLoud) November 26, 2023

The renowned psychic refutes claims that Kardashian is interfering in West and Censori's marriage, stating that Kardashian prefers to avoid discussing her ex-husband. Kardashian's emotional state, according to Honigman, is complex, and she appears to be disconnected from Kanye's current life. The psychic's insights provide insight into the aftermath of a high-profile divorce and the toll it takes on those involved.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Disapproval of Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Outfit Exposed by Daughter North West

West quickly moved on from his divorce from Kardashian, marrying Censori just weeks after the divorce was finalized. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the midst of rumors of a possible "break" in mid-October. Critics speculated that the Kardashian camp orchestrated rumors about the couple's problems.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Zuchnik

Also Read: North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian's 'Dollar Store' Met Gala Outfit: "The Diamonds Ruin It!"

Social media users speculated about the Kardashians' involvement in West and Censori's marital problems. However, according to Inbaal's tarot reading, Kardashian is not interfering in her ex-husband's new relationship.

Kardashian's emotional state post-divorce was also explored in an International The News article from August. According to Honigman, Kardashian, despite her poised exterior, is still connected to her past love story. In her summer 2023 reading, the Moon Tarot card represents dreams, illusions, and fantasies, implying that Kardashian is grappling with her emotions as she witnesses West and Censori's public displays of affection in Italy.

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are reportedly ‘taking a break’ ‼️💔



Sources report that her family and friends have been pressuring her to leave him after he allegedly imposed strict set of rules she had to follow, including eating certain foods. pic.twitter.com/fDx0LCErSv — HYPEANDHIPHOP (@hypeandhiphop) November 21, 2023

Honigman acknowledges Kardashian's pain while emphasizing her resilience, stating that she will persevere despite the emotional toll. According to the psychic, Kardashian will launch at least two new businesses, one in the beauty industry, such as cosmetics, and another in the diet industry, possibly a new shake blend. Kardashian's potential plans to spend time with her family are hinted at by the Princess of Disks Tarot card, which suggests roots, femininity, and childbirth.

More from Inquisitr

Take a Look at the Top 10 Iconic Halloween Outfits Donned by the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Over the Years

When Kim Kardashian Met Father Robert Kardashian Through a Medium