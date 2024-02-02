Eagle-Eyed 'Friends' Fans Have This Bizarre Theory About Phoebe Buffay's Secret Love for Chandler

A cult classic, Friends has witnessed unprecedented success. The light-hearted, fun-loving, and highly relatable plot of the 90s sitcom still lingers in the fan's hearts. The characters, their "friendship," and the love story among them surpassed generations. No wonder, even after decades, it is every youngster's go-to show.

Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani, Ross Geller, Monica Geller, and Phoebe Buffay are characters that are etched in the fan's minds. The endearing charm of the show prompted people to come up with bizarre theories on social media. And among those is Buffay's character being in love with Bing. Say what?

Yes, a Reddit thread discussed the possibility, and people theorized a new plot for the cult show. The subreddit r/howyoudoin asked Friends' fans, "What's a crazy Friends theory that you actually believe?" Users of the platform jumped on the bandwagon and affirmed Buffay and Bing's possible romance.

A Reddit fan, u/hectornajera06, wrote, "Phoebe is in love with Chandler or at least crushing on him. Why else is she constantly trying to sabotage his relationship with Monica? She put Monica on the spot about how she was trying to sleep with Joey first. She was responsible for him finding out about Monica's dinner with Richard."

The fan continued, "Her little quips such as "You just did it again, you're feelings for Chandler are certainly gone" when discussing her dinner with Richard. And when talking to Monica about David, Monica's reaction [is] "Really? David?" She counters with "Really? Chandler?" to imply he's beneath her. Not to mention all the times she's mean to him, not unlike a boy in the playground to a girl he likes."

A second fan, u/Jennlyn1978, agreed, "And after going with Chandler to pick out the perfect engagement ring, she keeps trying to keep it for herself. " A third Friends fan, u/_dead_and_broken, affirmed, "She sticks it in her mouth to hide it when Monica walks in and then hands it to him; she walks back out, but then Monica comes back through so he hides it in his mouth, and she says 'it's like we're kissing.'"

A fourth, u/Sailor_Chibi, theorized, "I think Phoebe just genuinely believes/believed that Monica could do better. I always got the impression that out of all the guys, she thought the least of Chandler. How much of her sabotage was on purpose would be interesting to know."

The popular sitcom ran from September 1994 to May 2004 for 236 episodes. It was among those few shows that earned fame when it began and survived the test of time. Friends was everywhere: it was on TV, on people's fashion choices, the famous "Rachel" haircut, the theme song topped everyone's playlist, and much more.

Some of the show's other achievements were it reportedly earned $1 billion in syndication revenue for Warner Bros a year, alongside Grey's Anatomy and The Office, Friends is the most watched on Netflix, and by 2018 alone, viewers around the world spent 54.3 million hours (do the math) streaming it, per Quartz.