From Mega A-Listers to Royals, Here Are 9 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Close to the Trumps

Celebs Who Share a Close Bond With the Trump Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) Apu Gomes; (M) MEGA; (R) Karwai Tang

The Trump family's influence and extensive social network is unmatched. Long before Donald Trump became the President, he and his family were popular socialites and entrepreneurs, often spotted alongside several Tinseltown A-listers. Even after the many legal issues that have plagued the former president's political career, many Hollywood stars like Savannah Chrisley and Roseanne Barr continue to back him. From reality TV star Kim Kardashian to golf legend Tiger Woods here are nine popular celebrity friends of the Trump family.

1. Kim Kardashian

Image Source: YouTube | Photo By E! News

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump share a very good relationship; motherhood and passion for criminal justice reform are a few things that they bonded over. As reported by Us Weekly, a source said, "Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years and have hung out on several occasions. [Criminal justice reform] is something they’ve both dedicated a lot of their time towards and has helped strengthen their friendship even further.” Ivanka also attended Kardashian’s birthday party back in October 2023.

2. Kanye West

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

Kanye West was good friends with the former President. In 2018, West said, “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother," as reported by Billboard. Meanwhile, Donald recently opined, “He’s [West] very complicated. Let’s say complicated because he is. He’s a really nice guy, but he can get some people into trouble...He’s got a good heart — he does, he does, but he’s complicated.”

3. Karlie Kloss

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Kravitz

Reports claimed that Karlie Kloss and Ivanka had been spending a lot of time together after the latter left politics. As reported by She Knows, a source said, “Ivanka and Karlie have a good relationship. They’re in the same family and they spend time at family events together. They also have an overlapping social circle in Miami. They may not be best friends, but it’s wide off the mark to say they don’t get along.” It's well known that Kloss isn't a fan of Donald. She publicly shared her voting choices for the 2016 and 2020 elections.

4. Hugh Jackman

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jamie McCarthy

Hugh Jackman has been friends with Ivanka and her husband for a long time. He once said, "I've known those guys for 15 years, and we don't talk politics at birthday parties." He still praised them, "They're great friends. They're unbelievably loyal. We're great friends and I want to ask people, 'So if your friend of 15 years' dad became president, do you dump them as a friend? Really?'" In 2010, he and his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, were photographed with the former first daughter, according to E! News.

5. Queen Rania and Princess Eugenie

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) Carlos Alvarez; (R) Dave Benett

Ivanka has also maintained several royal friendships. She was one of the guests at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein, the son of Queen Rania. She also took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds. Her relationship with the British Royal Family also seems to be strong, particularly with Princess Eugenie. When the Princess of York announced the birth of her second son on social media, Ivanka expressed her best wishes by liking the post, as reported by the Daily Express.

6. Paris and Kathy Hilton

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Kravitz

Paris Hilton once partied alongside Ivanka and even claimed to have cast her vote for the former President, a longtime friend of the Hilton family (before stating she lied about the same, as per The Hill). Author Ben Widdicombe once pointed out just how deeply connected the Hilton and the Trump family were. He said, "The Hiltons were the Trumps before the Trumps became the Hiltons," as reported by Nicki Swift. Not just Paris, for decades, Kathy Hilton has also been spotted at Donald’s parties and elite social gatherings that define their shared circles.

7. Mike Tyson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sonia Moskowitz

Mike Tyson has always been close to Donald and defended the former president against the media's treatment of him. As reported by Marca, Tyson said previously, "If I never saw Donald Trump and didn't know he was White, I would think that he was Black. The way they were treating him in the papers and the press? Think about that, the way they treat him in court? That's the way they did Black people." Tyson could likely cast his vote for the Republican leader.

8. Sean "Diddy" Combs

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Johnny Nunez

Controversial figure Sean "Diddy" Combs has often praised Donald. During an interview, the now disgraced rapper said, “I always liked Donald’s style. I do have a tie he gifted me. I wear it,” as reported by the New York Post. Combs also admires the former President’s work ethic. “Donald Trump is a friend of mine, and he works very hard,” he said, as reported by The Hill. However, the musician also added, “As far as voting for him, that has yet to be seen."

9. Tiger Woods

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

Donald, known for his love for golfing, has always shown his support for Tiger Woods, and their friendship reportedly spans decades. Woods once shared, "Well, I've known Donald for several years. We've played golf together. We've had dinner together. I've known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency," as reported by Nicki Swift. The duo frequently hit the golf course together. In 2019, Donald took their friendship to new heights by awarding Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to She Knows.