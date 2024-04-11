When Jimmy Fallon Solved the Mystery Behind Ex-President Donald Trump's 'Suspicious' Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon knew Donald Trump's whatabouts. The late-night host had the most quippy revelation about Trump's golf gathering back in 2022, when the ex-commander-in-chief reportedly hung around his Virginia golf resort with a group of other people including his son Eric Trump amid speculation about an unannounced visit to the Washington D.C. area.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Stobe

Newsweek reported the now-77-year-old was at the golf course but apparently, he wasn't playing the sport and neither the people in his group. The photos from the field that emerged included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course's grounds director Brad Enie, and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick who were present there.

The 49-year-old took it upon himself to solve the mystery and quipped, "Trump was like, 'So, I think I buried the documents somewhere around here so start digging boys,'" drawing reference from the Classified Documents case the former president was indicted in. "Yeah, Trump was smart, he was like, 'How about nine of us meet on the green with no clubs so it doesn't look suspicious.'"

The photos that surfaced from the Associated Press news agency showed Trump and his son Eric riding a golf cart along with others present at the course following him in the carts, presumably four, behind. In another image, the Republican front-runner seemed to be in a deep conversation with men that surrounded him.

The reports claimed he visited the greens to play golf but none of the photographs showed him or his people slicing a shot. For this reason, several unsubstantial rumors circulated in the media, like the former president was about to be arrested or he was about to visit the Walter Reed Hospital for health reasons.

Another flimsy rumor claimed that among the people present at the course were House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Fox News host Sean Hannity, and former congressman turned CEO of Truth Social Devin Nunes. However, none of the abovementioned names could be spotted in the pictures.

Eventually, the twice-indicted president quashed all rumors and speculations and wrote on his Truth Social platform that he would be "working" at the greens. "Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River," he wrote alongside a link to his golf course's official website, "What an incredible place!"

Donald Trump slicing a shot into the bushes whilst playing golf in Los Angeles 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/xXASJGUv8l — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 14, 2023

The serial golfer Trump dubbed "Golfer-in-Chief" by Golf Digest, has been a sight on his golf courses. Apparently, he has surpassed his predecessors, Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton in playing the sport. He has frequently been spotted spending most of his weekends at the greens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Digest (@golfdigest)

Unsurprisingly, Trump boasted about his accomplishments at the golf course back in 2017, when he interrupted a meeting of CEOs to remind people, "I'm the best golfer of all the rich people," while everyone laughed and applauded. Shaking his head, he added, "It's crazy," per The Guardian.