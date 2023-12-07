In a shocking turn of events, as per the New York Post, a former server at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and manipulation. Alice Bianco filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, accusing the club's food and beverage manager, Pavel Melichar, of pressuring her into engaging in sexual activities in exchange for continued employment and so-called 'protection.'

I don’t even have it in me to snark. The plaintiff, Alice Bianco, was employed at the Trump National Gold Club as a server when her boss began sexually harassing her. pic.twitter.com/2x3Qh00eoI — Kathryn Tewson (@KathrynTewson) December 2, 2023

Also Read: Liz Cheney Accuses Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity of Shielding Donald Trump Since January 6 Attack

The lawsuit, first reported by Politico, reveals disturbing details about Melichar's alleged harassment, which was claimed to have begun shortly after Bianco joined the golf club's staff in 2021. When reached for comment, Melichar denied knowledge of the allegations and remained tight-lipped. However, Bianco took action after a co-worker informed Donald Trump's personal staff about Melichar's misconduct towards her and other female employees.

Alina Habba, who was not serving as Trump's attorney at the time but was a member of the club, purportedly reached out to Bianco, claiming she wanted to help. The two exchanged friendly text messages over their shared love of music. Habba went on to advise Bianco to terminate her current employment lawyer and played a pivotal role in negotiating a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that allegedly provided Bianco with a meager settlement.

A former server at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster alleges she was sexually harassed and coerced into sex by a supervisor, then tricked into signing an illegal non-disclosure agreement by Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba.



The former server, Alice Bianco, said after she hired a… pic.twitter.com/4Y0k6nG1Qk — Rick E. Harrold (@REHarrold) November 30, 2023

Also Read: Liz Cheney Considers Launching a Third Party to Thwart Trump’s Win: "Whatever it Takes"

Disturbingly, Habba assured Bianco that the settlement payment would be tax-free, and she would also receive funds for therapy. However, the lawsuit claims that Habba was acting as a 'neutral' friend while secretly working to help the Lamington Farm Club and the former President, though neither is named as co-defendant, as per NBC News. Habba became Trump's personal attorney a month after the NDA was finalized.

Also Read: Donald and Melania Trump’s Son Barron Enrolled in an Exclusive School Near Mar-A-Lago Estate

The legal complaint contends that the NDA violated New Jersey law, and Bianco is seeking to have the golf club drop enforcement of the agreement. Additionally, she is requesting the club to cover her legal fees and allow her to retain the settlement money. The lawsuit aims to tell the New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics about Habba's alleged 'unethical behavior.' Nancy Erika Smith, Bianco's attorney, strongly condemned Habba's actions, stating, "Alina Habba used the unethical silencing of my client, Ali Bianco, as a way to propel herself into Trump’s inner circle. Her behavior was predatory. Pretending to be ‘neutral’ when acting on behalf of one party is clearly unethical."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Both Habba and Bianco have issued statements denying and affirming, respectively, their lack of knowledge about legal intricacies. Bianco, in her statement, expressed her lack of awareness regarding her rights and the banning of NDAs for victims of sexual harassment in New Jersey. She concluded, "All I knew was that the person claiming to be my friend and adviser threw me in the trash as soon as she pressured me into silence." As the legal proceedings unfold, the case sheds light on the importance of upholding victims' rights and the scrutiny surrounding non-disclosure agreements.

More from Inquisitr

President Biden Reveals He’d Not be Running in 2024 if Donald Trump Wasn’t: “We Can’t Allow Him”

Special Council Claims January 6 Events Were Just as Donald Trump 'Intended' Them to Be