Joe Biden’s Aides Once Said, "No One Is Safe" When Asked Why They Never Go to Meetings Alone

Joe Biden's staff members once attempted to avoid one-on-one interactions with him because of his explosive anger behind closed doors. As if to protect themselves against an individual interaction, some people choose to take along a coworker.

As per the reports, the current and former members of Biden's staff testified to the frequency and severity of these outbursts. Some of the admonitions included, "God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**king bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!"

President Joe Biden yells curse words at his aides so often that some don’t like to meet with him in private according to new leaks coming from inside the White House.

The president’s tirades include: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!”… — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) July 10, 2023

It turns out the president uses foul language not just to insult his foes in the media but even his own employees. However, some in the media have bizarrely interpreted this attack on Biden's character as confirmation of his abilities.

Tim Miller of The Bulwark stated that if the president did throw a memorable fit over the performance of his COVID czar, it was "good!" and that the tale may have been made up. There were a few others who chimed in with their peculiar accolades. According to Matthew Yglesias, Biden's expectations of his staff constitute "smart practice."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Biden's fury manifests itself more in heated interrogations than in unpredictable outbursts. Aides claim that being screamed at by the president is a rite of passage in this White House and that if President Biden doesn't yell at you, it's a possible indicator that he doesn't respect you.

In response to a query on inflation from a Fox News reporter last year, President Biden was overheard using the phrase "stupid son of a b****" in front of the reporter. The president may or may not have realized his microphone was still on, but either way, the incident was recorded on tape.

Behind closed doors President Joe Biden has frequent tantrums where he yells and curses at White House aides, according to a report.https://t.co/Bw5P6wCxOp — AL.com (@aldotcom) July 13, 2023

The Fox News White House rep, Peter Doocy, asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability going into the midterms?". The president mumbled, "No, it's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b****." Doocy subsequently told Fox News's Bret Baier that he couldn't hear the president above the shouts of White House press wranglers and that other reporters had to tell him what the president said.

When Doocy appeared on "Hannity," he confirmed that the President after the encounter, contacted him and stated, "It's nothing personal, pal." He further added, "He cleared the air, and I appreciate it. We had a nice call."

NOW YOU KNOW: If you have a question about inflation, Joe Biden says you're a "dumb son of a bitch." — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) January 25, 2022

People from all sides of the political spectrum had something to say about the report. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, "That story was so obviously placed & written to make it sound like Biden isn’t suffering from late-stage dementia." Steve Cortes, national spokesman for pro-Ron DeSantis, said, "It’s actually astounding that Biden has crafted an image that he’s a decent person.

Biden is corrupt to the core, a ludicrously horrendous father, and an all-around scumbag liar." Ronny Jackson further added, "Unbelievable how the idiots in the press are spinning this. If it were anyone else, being screamed and cursed at would be a bad thing, but with Biden, it’s ‘a sign of leadership.’ They’re even saying White House staff LIKE being screamed at. Ridiculous!"

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 23, 2023. It has since been updated.