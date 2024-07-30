The British Royal Family and It’s Interesting History With the Olympics

The British Royal Family's Involvement in the Olympic Games Over the Years

The British Royal Family has a strong connection with the Olympics. From Queen Elizabeth II to Prince William, the game has had royal participation in one form or another. London hosted the Summer Olympics Games in 1908, 1948, and 2012, making it the city with the highest hosting number. Queen Elizabeth also served as the patron of the British Olympic Association after she ascended the throne in 1952. This year, however, no special announcements have yet been made by the royal family. Still, here is a look back at some of the historic moments from the past when they attended the mega-event.

1. Princess Anne Competed During the 1976 Olympics

Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth, became the first ever British royal to take part in the Olympic games. Back in 1976, she competed in an equestrian event on behalf of Great Britain that stretched for three days. The Princess rode the Queen's horse, Goodwill, for the equestrian event. However, Anne did not finish the race as she fell off Goodwill and suffered a concussion. "I don't remember anything at all after the fall," she said later, according to The New York Times.

2. The Royal Family Led the 1908 Olympics

King Edward VII opened the first games during the 1908 Olympics at the White City Stadium in London. The event was meant to be held in Rome; however, the tragic Mount Vesuvius eruption led to the passing of the baton to London. The games also saw a controversial change in the marathon length, which was supposedly due to the royal family's interference, as reported by The New York Times. Queen Alexandra had allegedly requested that the race begin at Windsor Castle and finish near the Royal Box at the Olympic stadium, standardizing the distance at 26.2 miles (42.195 kilometers).

3. 'The Austerity Games' of 1948

The 1948 London Games was also known as the 'Austerity Games.' The event took place for the first time after the conclusion of World War II. It opened in a historic move by King George VI. The King of Great Britain appeared in uniform as Admiral of the fleet, lauding the athletes of participating nations that marched past the grandstand at Wembley Stadium on July 30, 1948. In the front row, he was accompanied by Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Rose, according to Historic UK.

4. Queen Elizabeth II Was Joined by Daniel Craig for a Bond-Inspired Opening

The London Olympics of 2012 was a star-studded event. Queen Elizabeth II was joined by Daniel Craig, famously known for playing James Bond. In a video, the Queen and Craig entered a helicopter and flew across London admiring the preparation. The fans were left in shock when a body-double of the Queen jumped off the chopper with Craig to land on the Olympic Stadium. Subsequently, the real Her Majesty entered the stage, marking the onset of the Games. The Queen reportedly kept this a secret from her entire family.

5. Zara Tindall Competed in the 2012 Olympics

The 2012 London Olympics had another royal feather in the cap. Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, represented Britain in the equestrian team. Tindall was cheered by Prince William and Harry, Princess Kate Middleton, Anne, and Camilla Parker Bowles. She went on to clinch the silver medal with her team making everyone in the crowd proud, especially the royal family, according to CBS News. The celebration of Team GB's win was huge as pictures of the royal family hugging each other made waves.