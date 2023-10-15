In the aftermath of staunchly supporting Donald Trump, two of the former president's key allies find themselves in dire financial straits. Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and chair of Trump's re-election campaign in Minnesota, is grappling with a series of legal troubles and financial setbacks. Lindell, known as the "MyPillow Guy," was a major financier of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including funding a "March for Trump" bus tour.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emily Elconin

Also Read: Here’s Why Tiffany Trump Is Donald Trump’s ‘Wild-Card’ Daughter

Last September, per LoveMoney Lindell's phone was seized as part of investigations into the Capitol riots and election result challenges. He later sued the FBI, alleging "unlawful detention." Lindell's legal woes escalated when he promised millions to disprove election fraud data; a software expert succeeded and sued Lindell for non-payment.

Facing IRS audits and a loss of major retailers due to his election fraud comments, MyPillow suffered a "massive cancellation", which caused the company a loss of over $100 million. Reports by CelebrityNetWorth now claim Lindell has "lost everything" and can't pay his lawyers in defamation cases related to the 2020 election. His lawyers state that he owes them millions and Lindell is seeking new counsel. Speaking to NBC News, Lindell said, "We've lost everything, every dime. All of it is gone," per Newsweek.

Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle

Rudy Giuliani, once praised for his leadership post-9/11, faced a similar downfall. As Trump's personal attorney, Giuliani falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and called for "trial by combat" before the Capitol attack. Giuliani, who's been ordered to pay $89,000 in defamation cases and sued by former lawyers for unpaid bills, is now rumored to be "penniless," per RadarOnline. The IRS claims he owes over half a million dollars in unpaid income taxes from 2021, with his Palm Beach penthouse under lien and Manhattan apartment up for sale. Despite financial woes, Giuliani launched legal action against President Biden for calling him a "Russian pawn."

Also Read: List of Properties Donald Trump Spent His Weekends at During His First Year as President

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Trump, criticized for not covering Giuliani's legal fees, hosted a fundraising event expected to raise around a million, described by Giuliani's son as "helpful but not enough." After having ardently supported Trump and echoing election fraud claims, Lindell and Giuliani have been left facing not only legal challenges but also severe financial strains. Their loyalty to the 45th president has come at a steep cost, with both grappling to navigate a landscape marked by legal battles, suspended licenses, and mounting debts.

Also Read: Robert De Niro Thinks Donald Trump is An 'Evil Wannabe' with No Moral Ethics

Mike Lindell is broke: “We’ve lost everything, every dime. All of it is gone.” It’s called the Trump effect. pic.twitter.com/8rXLkWsQAX — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 5, 2023

Meanwhile, in a recent fundraising triumph, Donald J. Trump's campaign announced a staggering $45.5 million haul for the period from July through September, a sum that significantly outpaced his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose campaign disclosed raising $15 million earlier in the day, per NY Times. According to AP the surge in funds for Trump's campaign was buoyed in part by a surge of contributions following the release of his mug shot in Georgia.

More from Inquisitr

Republican Voters Choose Nikki Haley as Their Presidential Hopeful Over Trump and Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump ‘Temporarily’ Halts the $500 Million Lawsuit Against His Former Attorney Michael Cohen