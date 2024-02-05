Justin Timberlake Crashes Dakota Johnson’s ‘SNL’ Monologue for a ‘Social Network’ Reunion

Dakota Johnson made a triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live (SNL) stage over the weekend, hosting for the first time since 2015. The actress was joined by Justin Timberlake. The reunion took a humorous turn during Johnson's opening remarks as she playfully acknowledged the shared history between her and Timberlake.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin Marchan

During her monologue, Johnson quipped, "I'm so excited to be back at SNL. It's a sort of reunion for me and Justin Timberlake. We were actually in a movie together called 'The Social Network.'" As she spoke, Timberlake made a surprise appearance, walking onstage to enthusiastic applause. "Justin, what are you doing up here? Are you lost?" Johnson asked. "I heard my name. I thought that was my cue," Timberlake replied playfully. Realizing the mix-up, Johnson clarified, "Oh, no. You're the musical guest."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

Timberlake, in good spirits, suggested, "Oh, OK, well, if you want me to be in sketches, I have hosted before," humorously indicating his five previous hosting gigs. Johnson, teasingly, responded, "Yeah, Well, that was ten years ago, so...." She then expressed gratitude to Timberlake for choosing her episode for his comeback performance. Timberlake, offering words of encouragement, told Johnson, "I just wanted to say good luck, and you're going to crush it. And I'm here if you need me." As Timberlake stepped back, another SNL veteran, Jimmy Fallon, joined the stage in his iconic Barry Gibb wardrobe and wig, adding to the comedic atmosphere. Timberlake and Fallon then left the stage, urging Johnson to "break a leg." Later in the episode, Fallon and Timberlake made a return as Barry and Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, showcasing their musical and comedic chemistry. Clad in coordinated cream-colored suits and adorned with long wigs, the comedic duo brought a nostalgic element to the SNL stage.

The way Justin Timberlake just HAD to appear during Dakota Johnson’s monologue on SNL to take attention away & remind everyone that he’s hosted 5x is so typical of him. Always has to make everything about himself to try & overshadow a woman. He hasn’t changed & never will. What a… pic.twitter.com/eqimTRO0ol — Lou M. Taylor Belongs In Jail (@lootmtaylor) January 28, 2024

During her monologue, Johnson took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her last SNL hosting stint in 2015 and harking back to the SNL 40th-anniversary special. She humorously pointed out the surreal experience of standing close to someone who would become "the most powerful person in America," with the camera humorously panning to Taylor Swift. During her Saturday Night Live (SNL) opening monologue, Johnson playfully redirected the notion of the "most powerful person" in America, suggesting it was not the ex-president Donald Trump but rather the Times' 'Person of the Year,' Taylor Swift. The subtle yet impactful shade came as Johnson hosted SNL for the second time on Saturday, January 27, 2024, accompanied by singer Timberlake. Reflecting on her earlier SNL experience in 2015 during the 40th-anniversary special, the 34-year-old actress recalled, "The last time I hosted was right after the SNL's 40th [anniversary]. I was actually in the audience for that special."